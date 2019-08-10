Venkaiah Naidu visits Jaitley at AIIMS, says he is responding to treatment

Earlier in January, Jaitley underwent a surgery in United States for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after her complained of palpitations and restlessness and is “haemodynamically stable”. Hemodynamically stable means the patient has a stable heart pump and the blood circulation is good.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president JP Nadda, and Sharad Yadav visited the hospital to inquire about Jaitley's health on Friday. Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu checked on him on Saturday morning.

Jaitley was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 10 am on Friday. "He is under observation in the ICU. A team of doctors, including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists, is monitoring his condition," hospital said.

Earlier in January, Jaitley underwent a surgery in United States for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg. Last year in May, he was admitted to the AIIMS for renal transplant.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley has been the most important leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.