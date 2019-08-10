Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 Arun Jaitley under w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley under watch in AIIMS; PM Modi, Amit Shah visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 10, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 12:46 am IST
He was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning and “at present, he is haemodynamically stable,” it said in a statement.
Arun Jaitley.
 Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS here on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. He is under observation, hospital sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and minister of state for health Ashwini Choubey visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

 

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness but doctors said he is “haemodynamically stable”.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is supervising Jaitley’s treatment, AIIMS said.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning and “at present, he is haemodynamically stable,” it said in a statement.

A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president J.P. Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav visited the hospital to enquire about Jaitley’s health.

BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Sudhanshu Trivedi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and yoga proponent Ramdev also visited the former Union minister at AIIMS.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre around 10 am, hospital sources said.

“He is under observation in ICU. A team of doctors, including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists, is monitoring his condition,” one of the sources said.

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, he had been an important part of Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during his first term as prime minister. He held finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the the government's chief troubleshooter. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.

He had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

...
Tags: arun jaitley, aiims, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Rescue workers at Puthumala where a landslide on Thursday washed away a town

Thiruvananthapuram: Red alert; dams under watch

Sources said, following continuous downpour for 48 hours, the city recorded 244 mm rainfall across the district according to 8 am status on Friday. (Representational image)

Chennai: Over 600 rescued from marooned houses in Kovai

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL)

CIAL closed till 3 pm sunday

K.A. Baiju

KSEB assistant engineer drowns



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prayers at Jamia Masjid with riders

Security forces are in contact with priest of the mosques, influential people in the area and senior citizens so that prayers are allowed in mosques on Eid.

Superheroes are back

The brave men, without formal training in disaster management, coordinated themselves like a professional force, reaching out to stranded people in remote areas, guiding the armed forces to distribute essential supplies, and in ferrying to safety over 65,000 people.

Ex-FM Arun Jaitley admitted to Delhi AIIMS, condition now stable

More details awaited. (Photo: File)

Prez gives assent to J&K reorganisation legislation, 2 new official UTs from Oct 31

President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham