Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 'Haryana people ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Haryana people could now get brides from Kashmir,' says Manohar Lal Khattar

ANI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
'Now people say that since Kashmir is open, we can bring girls from there,' Khattar said.
Khattar is not new to making courting controversy. (Photo: ANI)
 Khattar is not new to making courting controversy. (Photo: ANI)

Fatehabad: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stoked controversy saying that people from Haryana could now get brides from Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 35A, under which Kashmiri women would lose property rights if they marry a person from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our minister Dhankhar ji used to say that we will have to bring daughters-in-law from Bihar if the number of girls reduces and the number of boys increases. Now people say that since Kashmir is open, we can bring girls from there. Jokes apart, if there is a good (sex) ratio, the balance in the society will be set right," Khattar said at a rally here.

 

"The state of Harayana has been infamous for the skewed sex ratio. People used to say that girl children are killed here. We launched a campaign to save girl child in the state. Earlier, the sex ratio was 850 against every 1000 boys. Now it stands at 933 in the state," he added.

Few days ago BJP legislator from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh made similar remarks, saying that party workers were excited over the scrapping of Article 370 as it would now enable them to marry 'gori' (fair) Kashmiri girls.

Khattar is not new to making courting controversy. Last year, he made some objectionable remarks over rape incidents.

"The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other. In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue)... an FIR is lodged, saying he has raped me," Khattar had said in November.

He also said, "The incidents of rape have not increased... Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased."

...
Tags: manohar lal khattar, kashmir issue, article 370
Location: India, Haryana


Latest From Nation

Valentina Elangbam, a 9-year-old from Hiyanglam Makha Leikai in Kakching district has been made the ambassador of

Want to plant trees on all deforested hills: 9-yr-old Valentina Elangbam

With no let-up in rains, the flood situation in Karnataka remained grim on Saturday as most of the rivers in the state were in spate. (Photo: File)

Karnataka flood situation remains grim, most rivers in spate

Police have registered a case in the matter. (Representational Image)

Video: Angry Haryana youth pushes BMW in river after father denies Jaguar car request

He said that two neighbouring states have to work together in such a crisis situation. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy accepts TN's request to release Krishna river water to Chennai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's youth borrowing big to get married

22 per cent of all respondents in Mumbai the highest in any category applied for loans to fund their marriage.
 

Severe warning issued for millions of iPhone owners

Apple has recently activated a software in the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR which sends a warning to users if they try to replace their iPhone’s batteries anywhere except from Apple.
 

Maruti opens bookings for Ertiga-based XL6; no diesel on offer

The XL6 will be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
 

Upcoming Samsung phone will be the holy grail of battery life

Samsung rumoured to be preparing a handset with a 6000mAh battery.
 

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

The iPhone 11 launch is right around the corner.
 

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

Inspector General of Police (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh found an envelope carrying the letter, titled "Prashansha Praman Patra" (letter of appreciation), and the cheque while going through his routine mails on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ Satish Bharadwaj)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka flood situation remains grim, most rivers in spate

With no let-up in rains, the flood situation in Karnataka remained grim on Saturday as most of the rivers in the state were in spate. (Photo: File)

Video: Angry Haryana youth pushes BMW in river after father denies Jaguar car request

Police have registered a case in the matter. (Representational Image)

Jagan Reddy accepts TN's request to release Krishna river water to Chennai

He said that two neighbouring states have to work together in such a crisis situation. (Photo: File)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath set to embark on two-day visit to Russia today

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to sign MoU pertaining to food processing, irrigation, agriculture and power sectors. (Photo: File)

Prohibitory orders withdrawn; schools, colleges reopen in Jammu

A police official said most of the educational institutions in Samba, Udhampur and Kathua districts resumed normal activities on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham