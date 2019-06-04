Cricket World Cup 2019

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jun 4, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

TDP leader quits politics: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Diwakar Reddy, who faced defeat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, on Tuesday announced his decision to quit politics forever.

 

Read: TDP's JC Diwakar Reddy quits politics, praises Jagan Mohan Reddy

BJP on split of SP-BSP alliance: After Mayawati announced her decision to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-polls alone, the BJP on Tuesday said that the "unprincipled" SP-BSP coalition in Uttar Pradesh was bound to collapse as it has been rejected by people.

Read: SP-BSP coalition 'unprincipled', bound to collapse: BJP

Resignation of Karnataka JD(S) chief: Karnataka JD(S) chief H Vishwanath resigned from his post on Tuesday, accepting "moral" responsibility for the party's dismal show in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Read: 'Take responsibility for party's defeat,' says K'taka JD(S) chief, resigns from post

Sri Lanka bombing: Nine Muslim ministers and two provincial governors from the minority community resigned on Monday to allow the Sri Lankan government to investigate allegations against some of them on links to an Islamist extremist group blamed for the deadly Easter suicide bombings.

Read: 9 ministers, 2 Guv from Muslim community in SL resign over Easter bombing allegations

India-US trade sanctions: After the trade sanctions imposed by the United States, India is carefully looking at means to calm things down. Bloomberg has reported that India may negotiate terms with the USA after the latter withdrew the duty-free status of 2000 products being exported by the former.

Read: India cautious on trade sanctions by the US; may negotiate

Missing climbers: Eight climbers believed to be dead on a treacherous mountain in Uttarakhand "knowingly risked" their lives by changing their plans without permission, an official said Tuesday.

Read: Climbers missing on Nanda Devi 'knowingly risked their lives': Report

Mufti v/s Gambhir: Responding to the political solution for Kashmir issue proposed by the former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, BJP's newly-elected parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir called her ''ridiculously naive''.

Read: 'Ridiculously naive': Gambhir, Mufti trade barbs over Amit Shah

Ashok Gehlot on his son’s defeat in polls: Days after Congress suffered loss in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot blamed Pradesh Congress Committee chief and his deputy, Sachin Pilot, for his son Vaibhav gehlot’s defeat in Jodhpur.

Read: Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for my son's defeat: Ashok Gehlot

Nipah Virus: A 23-year-old college student here has been confirmed to be infected with the Nipah virus while 86 others are under medical observation, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja Tuesday said.

Read: Kerala man, 23, infected with Nipah, confirms govt; 86 under observation

Jagan Mohan Reddy vows to serve Andhra better: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that he would try to serve the state better than his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Read: Will try to serve Andhra Pradesh better than my father: Jagan Mohan Reddy

BSP-SP breakup: Soon after the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced to go solo for the by-elections, Akhilesh Yadav said that the party would also fight on all 11 seats alone.

Read: After Mayawati, Akhilesh says will fight by-elections alone

Iftar row: Targeting Pakistan over the Iftar party row, Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that "Pakistan is not a worthy country to discuss anything".

In its editorial mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena condemned the "unprecedented harassment" of guests in Iftar party hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad, saying that it was a "ruckus" created by "Pakistani drunken monkeys".

Read: People like Azhar not invited for Iftar could be reason for Pak’s anger: Shiv Sena

