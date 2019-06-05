Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, In Other News

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 5, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Ramdev Tyagi leads a 17-member team in his new role as the chairman of the Narmada River Trust.
 Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Madhya Pradesh secretariat’s new occupant, Namdev Das Tyagi, famously known as Computer Baba, demanded a helicopter at his disposal to inspect Narmada river.

Tyagi leads a 17-member team in his new role as the chairman of the Narmada River Trust.

 

The Indian Express reported that Tyagi reported for work amid religious rituals. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh and state Law Minister P C Sharma were in attendance when Tyagi reported at the office. After taking charge, Tyagi demanded modern “astra shastra” (equipment) to save the river.

Tyagi, once a close aide of former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, switched sides before MP election. He was appointed as the chairman of ‘Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini Rivers Trust’ in March.

In Chouhan’s government, Tyagi was appointed on a panel to clean and rejuvenate the river and accorded the minister of state status. In Kamal Nath’s government, he doesn’t hold any ministerial position.

"I want a helicopter for conducting an aerial survey of river Narmada to find out the actual state of the river. The helicopter will allow me to also ascertain the state of trees planted on the riverbank during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and the truth about the rampant sand mining in the river," he said.

...
