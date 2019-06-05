Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  The Proteas are on the back-foot as their two prime pacers, Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi are already injured, and Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament due to his shoulder injury. (Photo: Cricketworldcup/instagram) ICC CWC 2019: IND vs SA LIVE; SA in trouble as Bumrah sends De Kock, Amla back
 
World America 05 Jun 2019 Pramila Jayapal beco ...
World, America

Pramila Jayapal becomes first South Asian American woman to preside over US House

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
‘Beyond proud to serve in the most diverse Congress in our nation's history and to hold the gavel today,’ Pramila Jayapal said.
Jayapal, 53, a Democrat from Washington DC, took to Twitter to share a clip of Tuesday's session where she was seen presiding over the House as temporary speaker. (Photo: Twitter | @RepJayapal)
 Jayapal, 53, a Democrat from Washington DC, took to Twitter to share a clip of Tuesday's session where she was seen presiding over the House as temporary speaker. (Photo: Twitter | @RepJayapal)

Washington: Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal held the Speaker's gavel on Tuesday, becoming the first South Asian American woman to preside over the US House of Representatives.

Jayapal, 53, a Democrat from Washington DC, took to Twitter to share a clip of Tuesday's session where she was seen presiding over the House as a temporary speaker.

 

In the text that accompanied the clip, Jayapal, who was first elected in 2016, wrote, "Today, I became the first South Asian American woman to preside over the US House of Representatives. Beyond proud to serve in the most diverse Congress in our nation's history and to hold the gavel today."

 

 

The 116th Congress broke records with women and lawmakers crossing racial and religious barriers, including an all time high for Asian American lawmakers.

A record number of 17 Asian Americans serve in Congress, with 14 in the House and three in the Senate.

 Although Nancy Pelosi has been serving as the Speaker of the House of Representatives since January 2019, members of the majority party in the House periodically take turns to temporarily preside over the chamber.

...
Tags: pramila jayapal, indian-american congresswoman, nancy pelosi, first speaker of the house
Location: United States, Washington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

An individual made threats about explosives after driving into the place. (Photo: Representational image)

Bomb threat at New Zealand's Whenuapai airbase; police on high alert

Following the deadly crackdown, the military council announced it was abandoning all previous agreements reached with protest leaders on a transition to civilian rule. (Photo: AFP)

Sudan violence: '60 people killed in two-day crackdown,' says doctors' group

The award by Washington-based US-India Business Council (USIBC) would be conferred upon Indian-American Sundar Pichai and Nasdaq president Adena Friedman during the next week's 'India Ideas Summit'. (Photo: AP)

Google's Sundar Pichai to receive prestigious USIBC Global Leadership Award

South Korea's trade surplus plunged to $5.67 billion from $9.62 billion a year earlier with the US and China at loggerheads over commerce. Beijing is Seoul's largest trading partner, absorbing a quarter of its exports. (Photo: File)

South Korea records first current account deficit in 7 years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
 

Watch: PM Modi urges citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives

Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

Facebook examined the solution provided by the young student and after two months of observation, it decided to honour him for successfully rectifying the error. (Representational Image | File)
 

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

Several marine species and their habitats will benefit from the creation of this 'blue belt'. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Google's Sundar Pichai to receive prestigious USIBC Global Leadership Award

The award by Washington-based US-India Business Council (USIBC) would be conferred upon Indian-American Sundar Pichai and Nasdaq president Adena Friedman during the next week's 'India Ideas Summit'. (Photo: AP)

Trump administration clamps down on US citizens' travel to Cuba

Cuba and the US restored ties in 2015 and Obama himself visited Havana in a historic presidential trip in March 2016, meeting with then-president Raul Castro. (Photo: ANI)

No intention to call Meghan Markle nasty, clarifies US President Trump

US President Donald Trump and Meghan Markle (Photo: ANI)

Woman gang leader in US found guilty of robbing Indian-American homes

The leader of the gang was Castro, who would generate lists of robbery targets in various states around the country, specifically families of Asian and Indian ancestry, and then assign her accomplices to carry out the armed robberies of these families within their homes, the Department of Justice said. (Representational Image)

US House approves bill to offer citizenship to ‘dreamer’ immigrants

The former protects some 700,000 people from deportation, and TPS covers another 300,000, most of them Latin Americans, according to government figures. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham