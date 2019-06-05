Cricket World Cup 2019

'Whoever messes with us will be destroyed': Mamata's jibe at BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 5, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Attacking BJP, she said, 'Don't be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away.'
Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress had accused the BJP of unleashing terror and violence during polls and rigging EVMs or voting machines. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress had accused the BJP of unleashing terror and violence during polls and rigging EVMs or voting machines. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Days after general elections result, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tweets on Eid celebration on Wednesday carried a sharp political message.

Mamata Banerjee said: "Hindus stand for renunciation (tyaag), Muslims for integrity (imaan), Christians for love (pyaar) and Sikhs for sacrifice (balidan). This is our beloved Hindustan and we will protect it."

 

"Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega. (Whoever messes with us will be destroyed). That is our slogan," she added.

Continuing her attack, she said, "There is nothing to be scared. Muddai Lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai. Sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh but later it fades away. Don't be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away."

Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress had accused the BJP of unleashing terror and violence during polls and rigging EVMs or voting machines.

The BJP had won 18 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats and Trinamool won 22.

