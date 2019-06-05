Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 05 Jun 2019 'Modi-Abe visio ...
Nation, In Other News

'Modi-Abe vision to be taken forward by Indo-Japan', says Jaishankar

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2019, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 1:01 pm IST
Japanese Foreign Minister congratulated Jaishankar for his new role as Minister.
Jaishankar said that India hopes to further expand the scope of cooperation with Japan, a country with which New Delhi enjoys a special relationship. (Photo: File)
 Jaishankar said that India hopes to further expand the scope of cooperation with Japan, a country with which New Delhi enjoys a special relationship. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India and Japan have agreed to be in regular contact to take the "Modi-Abe vision" forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

After a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Tuesday, the EAM tweeted:

 

Kono, who made the call, congratulated Jaishankar over his appointment as foreign minister and highlighted India's role as a global power towards the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Kono said it is Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's turn to visit India this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Japan last year.

He invited Jaishankar to the G-20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in November and noted that he would welcome him in Japan at an early date to discuss wide-ranging issues.

Kono also said that he would like to coordinate the schedule for a "2+2" ministerial meeting as soon as possible.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulatory message, Jaishankar said he would also like to meet the Japanese foreign minister in international conferences, and visit Japan at an early stage.

Jaishankar said that India hopes to further expand the scope of cooperation with Japan, a country with which New Delhi enjoys a special relationship.

...
Tags: jaishankar, india, china
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Facebook examined the solution provided by the young student and after two months of observation, it decided to honour him for successfully rectifying the error. (Representational Image | File)

Facebook honours Kochi teenager for spotting memory corruption bug on WhatsApp

Similar clashes were reported in Sopore in north Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir, the officials said. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Protesters, security forces clash after Eid prayers in some parts of Kashmir

Navy in a statement yesterday said that its Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I took off from INS Rajali in Arakonam, Tamil Nadu at 1 pm to join the search and rescue operation. (Photo: AFP)

Search operations for missing IAF AN-32 aircraft enters third day

Shailaja said samples collected from the five people currently being treated at the isolation ward of Kalamassery Medical College Hospital have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune this morning. (Photo: File)

Nipah patient’s condition stable: Kerala Health Minister; 5 others under observation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook honours Kochi teenager for spotting memory corruption bug on WhatsApp

Facebook examined the solution provided by the young student and after two months of observation, it decided to honour him for successfully rectifying the error. (Representational Image | File)
 

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

Several marine species and their habitats will benefit from the creation of this 'blue belt'. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

What! Ananya Panday denied entering club in Mumbai? deets inside

Ananya Panday.
 

'Anyone lost 590 kg of ganja? Don't panic, we found it,' tweets Assam police

The photo shared shows over 50 cartons as large as a suitcase filled with cannabis. (Photo: Assam Police | Twitter)
 

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Here's what TV stars wished from Allah!

TV stars wish on Eid 2019.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The bowling attack of Team India will be led by the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Anyone lost 590 kg of ganja? Don't panic, we found it,' tweets Assam police

The photo shared shows over 50 cartons as large as a suitcase filled with cannabis. (Photo: Assam Police | Twitter)

NITI Aayog governing council meeting to be chaired by PM Modi

This will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Modi.

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Investment in energy sector discussed in meeting chaired by Shah

The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: File)

IAF to help in retrieving the bodies of missing Nanda Devi trekkers

Four British mountaineers were rescued from the Nanda Devi base camp on Sunday. (Photo: Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham