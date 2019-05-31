Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2019, 2:32 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Meet your new Cabinet ministers: The new Cabinet ministers and their portfolios were announced on Friday.

 

Read | Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of Cabinet ministers announced

Navjot Singh's dig at Punjab CM: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Thursday hit back at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying he has been unfairly "singled out" for the poor performance of the Congress and that some people wanted him out of the party.

Read | Unfairly 'singled out' for Cong's loss: Navjot Sidhu hits back at Amarinder Singh

See photos: Key highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers swearing-in ceremony

Photos | Modi sarkar 2.0: Highlights of swearing-in ceremony

India's new External Affairs Minister: Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar was given charge of the External Affairs ministry on Friday, the first career diplomat to handle the key portfolio.

Read | Jaishankar becomes first career diplomat to be appointed External Affairs minister

Chief of Naval staff:  Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday took over as the Chief of the Naval Staff succeeding Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is retiring after over four decades of service.

Read | Admiral Karambir Singh takes over as Navy Chief

 

 

...
