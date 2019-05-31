Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2019 Admiral Karambir Sin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Admiral Karambir Singh takes over as Navy Chief

ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 11:43 am IST
'My predecessors with their perseverance have made sure that the Navy has a very solid foundation and reaches new heights,' Singh said.
He said, 'It will be my endeavour to continue the efforts and provide the nation with a Navy that is strong, capable and which is ready to meet any security challenge in the maritime domain.' (Photo: ANI)
 He said, 'It will be my endeavour to continue the efforts and provide the nation with a Navy that is strong, capable and which is ready to meet any security challenge in the maritime domain.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday took over as the Chief of the Naval Staff succeeding Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is retiring after over four decades of service.

"It is a matter of great honour and pride for me to take charge as the 24th Chief of Naval Staff. My predecessors with their perseverance have made sure that the Navy has a very solid foundation and reaches new heights," Singh told reporters here.

 

He said, "It will be my endeavour to continue the efforts and provide the nation with a Navy that is strong, capable and which is ready to meet any security challenge in the maritime domain."

Singh also expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Lanba, for his service to the nation.

"I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Sunil Lamba, the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, who has put 42 years of illustrious service to the nation. He provided us with great leadership."

Lanba said, "It has been a great honour and privilege for me to have commanded the finest Navy over the past three years. The Navy is mission deployed and combat ready to provide maritime security in areas of interest. I am happy to hand over the Navy to my successor, a capable Admiral Karambir Singh."

Vice Admiral Bimal Verma had challenged the appointment of Singh as the new Navy Chief. He had questioned the government's decision of overlooking him for the post despite him being the seniormost officer in the force. However, the Defence Minister had rejected Verma's plea on May 17.

Verma then challenged the Defence Ministry's decision before the Armed Forces Tribunal.

On May 29, the Tribunal had on deferred the hearing in the case and said that Vice Admiral Karambir Singh can take charge as the Navy Chief on May 31.
Hailing from Jalandhar in Punjab, Singh graduated from Barnes School at Deolali in Maharashtra before joining the National Defence Academy (NDA).

As a helicopter pilot, he has flown Chetaks and Kamovs. He commanded four ships -- the ICG Chandbibi (patrol craft of Indian Coast Guard), INS Vijaydurg (missile ship), INS Rana and INS Delhi (destroyers), at various stages of his career.

Singh served as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff at the headquarters in New Delhi before moving to Vishakhapatnam last year as the Eastern Naval Commander. He also headed the Port Blair-based Andaman and Nicobar Command for almost three years.

...
Tags: admiral karambir singh, navy chief
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of Cabinet ministers announced

'With the help of the BJP, he ran the government in Bihar for seven long years. But, the moment he realised that he can run the government independently, he kicked out our party,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

He is very selfish: BJP MP slams Nitish for opting out of Cabinet

BSP stitched an alliance with SP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh and contested on 38 parliamentary seats, however, they could only manage to win 10. SP bagged 5, while RLD drew a blank. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati calls for meeting of BSP leaders to discuss poll drubbing

Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case lodged against Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC grants 4 more months time to CBI to complete probe in Asthana bribery case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
 

World Cup 2019: ENG vs SA; Ben Stokes takes spectacular one-handed catch; see video

England next takes on Pakistan in the World Cup on June 3. (Photo: AFP)
 

Feeling fresh: Hindu officer after keeping 'roza' on behalf of driver in Maharashtra

Mali said, 'On 6 May, I asked him if he will keep roza. He said he won't be able to as his health does not support him because of duty. So, I told him I will do it in his place,' (Photo: ANI)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi sarkar 2.0: Old, new faces in PM's cabinet; portfolios to be out today

The oath was administered by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: AP)

Andhra top cop shunted out as Jagan Reddy takes charge as CM

The YSRC, when in opposition, filed many complaints with the ECI and other authorities against the two controversial IPS officers. (Photo: File)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)

Terrorist gunned down in encounter in J&K's Shopian

The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway. (Photo: Representational)

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham