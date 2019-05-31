Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 31 May 2019 Jaishankar becomes f ...
Nation, Politics

Jaishankar becomes first career diplomat to be appointed EAM

PTI
Published May 31, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 2:28 pm IST
Jaishankar takes charge of the ministry nearly 16 months after he retired as foreign secretary.
Considered an expert on China and the US, the new External Affairs minister's moves will be keenly watched to see whether he brings any changes in India's approach in dealing with a hostile Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 Considered an expert on China and the US, the new External Affairs minister's moves will be keenly watched to see whether he brings any changes in India's approach in dealing with a hostile Pakistan. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar was given charge of the External Affairs ministry on Friday, the first career diplomat to handle the key portfolio.

Considered an expert on China and the US, the new External Affairs minister's moves will be keenly watched to see whether he brings any changes in India's approach in dealing with a hostile Pakistan.

 

Jaishankar, who takes charge of the ministry nearly 16 months after he retired as foreign secretary, will also have to deal with overall expectations of expanding India's global influence and stature, particularly in key multilateral forums like G-20, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS.

Read: Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of Cabinet ministers announced

However, a major focus of the ministry under his leadership is likely to be on further boosting India's trade and defence ties with the US, Russia, France, Japan, and the European Union as well as with the countries of the neighbourhood.

Another challenge for him will be to further strengthen India's ties with China, badly hit by the Doklam standoff in mid-2017.

The 64-year-old -- who is not a member of either the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha at this point -- is also likely to push for deepening cooperation with the African continent where China is fast expanding its influence and presence.

Getting the long-awaited membership of the UN Security Council and Nuclear Suppliers Group is expected to be another area of interests of the new government.

India has also been trying to enhance ties with the Gulf region as well as the hydrocarbon-rich Central Asia, and Jaishankar is set to ensure continuity on it.

Jaishankar, son of the late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal.

The deal, initiated in 2005, took several years to craft and was signed by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh in 2007.

Jaishankar's appointment as foreign secretary in January 2015 evoked a sharp reaction from various quarters over the timing of the government's decision to remove Sujatha Singh.

He had earlier served as India's Ambassador to the US and before that to China.

A 1977-batch IFS officer, Jaishankar played a key role in resolving the crisis following the incursion in Ladakh's Depsang and the Doklam stand-off, handling the tough negotiations with Beijing.

Among other positions, Jaishankar has been India's High Commissioner to Singapore and Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Last year, Tata Group appointed Jaishankar, who was Indian foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018, as its president for global corporate affairs, within three months of his retirement from the government service.

A graduate of St Stephen's College, Jaishankar is an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Jaishankar is married to Kyoko Jaishankar and has two sons and a daughter. In 2019, Jaishankar was conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

...
Tags: modisarkar2.0, jaishankar, minister of external affairs, foreign secretary
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Replica of Rafale located at residence of the Air Chief Marshal numbered 23, is right in front of Congress Headquarters, number 24, on Akbar Road in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

IAF erects Rafale replica outside Air Chief's house, in front of Congress HQ

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State took oath. (Photo: ANI/PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of MoS announced

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Sawang, a 1986-batch IPS officer, is expected to take regular charge as the state Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) as well. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Jagan Reddy government appoints Gautam Sawang as new DGP of AP police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Check out Apple iPhone 11R renders dressed in iPhone 11 colourways

With these new colour options, the iPhone 11R will no longer be just another playful model.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
 

World Cup 2019: ENG vs SA; Ben Stokes takes spectacular one-handed catch; see video

England next takes on Pakistan in the World Cup on June 3. (Photo: AFP)
 

Feeling fresh: Hindu officer after keeping 'roza' on behalf of driver in Maharashtra

Mali said, 'On 6 May, I asked him if he will keep roza. He said he won't be able to as his health does not support him because of duty. So, I told him I will do it in his place,' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Newly elected PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with foreign dignitaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets up with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: ANI)

Western wear 'OK' for Gambhir, not for us: Mimi Chakraborty responds to gender bias

This comes after newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled on social media for wearing western outfits to parliament. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP panchayat president found dead in Begusarai

The incident came to light when the deceased's mother came to wake him up in the morning and found him lying dead in a pool of blood. (Photo: Representational)

India steadfast on path of progress under Modi: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley had previously written to the Prime Minister saying that he would like to keep out of the new cabinet, citing his health condition. (Photo: File)

Do yoga for next 10 years: Ramdev tips Oppn on how to deal with stress

'Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country will get freedom from economic, conceptual and cultural penury,' Ramdev said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham