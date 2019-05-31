Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 31 May 2019
Nation, Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Cabinet meeting concludes; favours farmers, traders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2019, 8:38 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 8:45 pm IST
Union Ministers Prakash Javdekar and Narendra Singh Tomar brief the media on today's Cabinet decisions.
Union Minister Prakash Javdekar briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)
 Union Minister Prakash Javdekar briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The first Union Cabinet meeting that took place earlier on Friday ended some time ago. Union Ministers Prakash Javdekar and Narendra Singh Tomar brief the media on today's Cabinet decisions. Various discussions happened and several crucial things were put forward in the inaugural cabinet meeting.

ALSO READ | PM approves major changes in 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' after oath taking

 

Here are the ones that have been announced.

  1. PM Narendra Modi first decision on assuming his office is the approval to a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund.

  2. Rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.

  3. The Ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is extended to the wards of State Police officials who are/were martyred during terror/naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year.

  4. Cabinet has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri-Kisan yojana to all farmers. Nearly 14.5 crore farmers will benefit from the scheme.

  5. Union Cabinet has approved a new Central Sector Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana. It's a voluntary & contributory pension scheme for small&marginal farmers across the country.Central Govt will contribute to the pension fund in equal amount as contributed by the farmer.

  6. Union Budget will be presented on July 5.

  7. Union Cabinet has cleared pension scheme for traders. Three crore retail traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this decision .

  8. The scheme provides income support to small and marginal landholder farmer families with cultivable land holding up to 2 hectare, across the country, by way of Rs 6,000 per year. The ongoing scheme aims to cover around 12.5 crore SMF families.

  9. Cabinet has cleared a special scheme for Control of Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis. The diseases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis are very common among the livestock – cow-bulls, buffaloes, sheep, goats, pigs.

  10. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of parliament on June 20. 

  11. Economic Survey will be released on July 4.

  12. Parliament Session to begin from June 17.

  13. Speaker election to be held on June 19.


Tags: union cabinet meeting, pm modi, budget session, speaker election, scholarship scheme
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


