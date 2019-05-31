Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  One advantage that Pakistan team has over other teams is that it has already got acquainted with the English conditions. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: WI vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan lose their fourth wicket
 
World Europe 31 May 2019 Slapped by remand, N ...
World, Europe

Slapped by remand, Nirav Modi reaches UK High Court for bail

PTI
Published May 31, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 3:54 pm IST
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the hearing for his bail petition will take place on June 11.
Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly USD 2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the UK High Court. (Photo: File)
 Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly USD 2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the UK High Court. (Photo: File)

London: Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly USD 2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the UK High Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the hearing for his bail petition will take place on June 11.

 

Modi was on Thursday remanded till June 27 by a UK court, which directed the Indian government to confirm within 14 days which prison he is to be held in if he were to be extradited.

Read: UK court remands Nirav Modi till June 27

The 48-year-old is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to nearly USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) case.

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London on March 19 and has been in prison since.

...
Tags: nirav modi, uk high court, bank fraud, scam
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Prime Minister Modi was on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo:AP)

PM Modi's post-election statement on inclusiveness, welcomed by US

Bhatia holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Calcutta University, a Master of Arts in Political Science from Yale University. (Photo:Twitter/@UN_Women)

Another Indian-origin woman gets appointed at the UN

The 10-month-old trade war between the world’s two largest economies escalated early this month. (Photo:AP)

Firms in US, China scramble as new tariffs hurt business

Known as MRAPs, for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, the vehicles are sturdy but present a very visible target. (Representational Image)

4 Afghans killed, 4 US troops injured in Kabul suicide blast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
 

Check out Apple iPhone 11R renders dressed in iPhone 11 colourways

With these new colour options, the iPhone 11R will no longer be just another playful model.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Julian Assange too unwell to attend brief court hearing

Sweden also seeks him for question about an alleged rape. (Photo:AP)

Harvard honours Angela Merkel with law degree

'I experienced firsthand how nothing has to stay the way it is,' she said. (Photo:AP)

Netanyahu faces deadline: New Israeli government or election

Likud was also looking to push legislation limiting the power of Israel’s Supreme Court and paving Netanyahu’s path to many more years in office. (Photo:AP)

Writer Annie Zaidi gets $1 lakh US award

Annie Zaidia

Netherlands look to co-operate with India under PM Modi's leadership

Relations between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Mark Rutte are very good. (Photo:ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham