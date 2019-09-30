News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Heavy rainfall across UP, Bihar: Nearly 110 people died in rain-related incidents across the country in the past four days, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the maximum deaths, while incessant rainfall in Bihar has badly hit normal life, with almost all areas of capital city Patna under knee-deep waters and people struggling to meet their daily needs.

Read | Monsoon refuses to end, kills over 100 across country in four days

Modi in Chennai: After concluding his week-long US tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Chennai on Monday to address the 6th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Read | Ancient language Tamil still resonates in the US, Modi at IIT Madras

BJP strips 40 office bearers: The BJP Uttarakhand on Sunday stripped 40 of its office bearers of their organisational posts for indulging in anti-party activities and filing nominations for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state against candidates supported by the party.

Read | Uttarakhand: BJP strips 40 office bearers for anti-party activities

Afghan election: Turnout in Afghanistan's presidential election appeared likely Sunday to hit a record low because of the threat of attacks, a muted campaign and concerns over fraud.

Read | Attacks, fraud fears dampen turnout in Afghan election

Chinmayanand case: Congress was denied permission to hold a march in support of the jailed law student who accused the BJP's Chinmayanand of rape on Monday.

Read | Chinmayanand case: No permission for Cong march supporting law student

SC on Farooq Abdullah: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to further entertain Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko's plea seeking production of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah before it and said the MDMK leader can challenge the detention order under the Public Safety Act.

Read | SC refuses to further entertain plea for producing Farooq Abdullah

Why Centre decided to release Sikh prisoners: The decision to release eight Sikh prisoners is the culmination of numerous crucial steps taken by the Union government to allay the sentiments of the Sikh community and hinder Pakistan's ‘K2’ (Kashmir & Khalistan) motive, according to senior officials in the government and security community.

Read | ‘Centre’s pardon to release Sikh prisoners is to blunt Pak’s K2 plan’

Timeline of Donald Trump's impeachment: US President Donald Trump's impeachment process began after a whistleblower filed an official complaint that the President was discussing former Vice President Joe Biden with Ukraine's president and has misused his official power.

Read | A whistleblower, a transcript... the many players in Trump's impeachment drama

UP prisoners to be shifted: Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh have forced authorities to transfer nearly 950 prisoners from Ballia district jail after water entered three barracks since Wednesday.

Read | Nearly 950 prisoners to be shifted out as heavy rains flood UP’s Ballia jail

Key players of Donald Trump-Ukraine controversy: Since May 2019, US President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly pressed the Ukraine government to investigate business dealings of Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for the 2020 US presidential election, and his son Hunter Biden.

Read | Here are the key players of the Donald Trump-Ukraine controversy

Supreme Court on Bilkis Bano: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Gujarat government to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Gujarat riots survivor Bilkis Bano within two weeks and declined to reconsider its decision. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi directed the state to provide her a job and accommodation within two weeks.

Read | Pay Bilkis Bano compensation of Rs 50 lakh in 2 weeks: SC to Gujarat govt

Indian Army chief warns Pakistan: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said that the surgical strikes have sent across a message that the Line of Control (LoC) will be “sacrosanct” so long as Pakistan does not vitiate the atmosphere.

Read | No more ‘hide and seek’ with Pak: Army chief says India will cross border if required

Saudi Crown Prince denies ordering Jamal Khashoggi's murder: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview that he takes "full responsibility" for the grisly murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but denied allegations that he ordered it.

Read | 'Take responsibility but...': Saudi Crown Prince denies ordering Khashoggi's murder

Bail plea denied: The bail pleas made for rape accused former union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand and the 23-year-old law student who accused him of the said rape, were both turned down by a court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. They will now have to approach a higher court for relief.

Read | Bail pleas denied for Chinmayanand, law student who accused him of rape

Aaditya Thackeray promises big: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday cleared all speculations and announced that he will jump into politics in the upcoming Assembly elections and contest from the Worli constituency, a party stronghold in Mumbai. Thackeray, a third generation politician, is the first person from his family to contest elections.

Read | ‘Maharashtra will be my karma-bhoomi’: Aaditya on contesting polls

Haryana state assembly first list out: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 78 candidates for the election to Haryana's 90-seat assembly, just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief BJP Amit Shah and senior leaders huddled together at the BJP headquarters in central Delhi for over three hours to select the candidates.

Read | Haryana polls: BJP's first list features Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt

Bus accident: At least 21 passengers were killed and more than 50 others injured when a packed private luxury bus overturned in a hilly area in Banaskantha district of North Gujarat on Monday evening, said officials.

Read | Private bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha; 21 dead, 53 injured