SC refuses to further entertain plea for producing Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to further entertain Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko's plea seeking production of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah before it and said the MDMK leader can challenge the detention order under the Public Safety Act.

"He (Abdullah) is under detention under the Public Safety Act," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told Vaiko's counsel.

Vaiko's counsel questioned the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir administration and claimed that few minutes before the scheduled hearing in the apex court on September 16, Abdullah was detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.

The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the petitioner can challenge the detention order against Abdullah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act before the appropriate authority.

