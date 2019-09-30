Nation Current Affairs 30 Sep 2019 No more ‘hide and ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No more ‘hide and seek’ with Pak: Army chief says India will cross border if required

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 30, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 10:19 am IST
The Army chief also blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorism and said the neighbour had specifically called for ‘jihad’.
Rawat said it would no longer be “hide and seek” and if India had to cross the border, it would do so through air, ground route or both. (Photo: File)
 Rawat said it would no longer be “hide and seek” and if India had to cross the border, it would do so through air, ground route or both. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said that the surgical strikes have sent across a message that the Line of Control (LoC) will be “sacrosanct” so long as Pakistan does not vitiate the atmosphere.

In an interview to Times of India, Rawat said it would no longer be “hide and seek” and if India had to cross the border, it would do so through air, ground route or both.

 

The Army chief also blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorism and said the neighbour had specifically called for ‘jihad’ after the Narendra Modi government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, reported News18. He added that it was Pakistan’s state policy to fight a proxy war with India.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise since the government decided to scrap Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status and divide the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: indian army, line of control, bipin rawat, kashmir issue, article 370
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The elections will be held in the aftermath of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the central government and division of the state into two Union territories. (Photo: File)

Block Development Council elections in J&K to be held on Oct 24

'The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: File)

EC acting at behest of BJP govt: Siddaramaiah on deferred by-polls

Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years. (Photo: Representational)

Uttarakhand: BJP strips 40 office bearers for anti-party activities

The Delhi court ordered Vyas's extradition to the UK on December 18 last year, after which he was taken into custody. (Representational Image)

'Made scapegoat for Vijay Mallya': Indian murder accused to be sent to UK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Experience the thrill of the Indian army's surgical strike with this shooting game!

The game is made in such a way that it will let the users experience the intensity of a battlefield.
 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Block Development Council elections in J&K to be held on Oct 24

The elections will be held in the aftermath of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the central government and division of the state into two Union territories. (Photo: File)

'Made scapegoat for Vijay Mallya': Indian murder accused to be sent to UK

The Delhi court ordered Vyas's extradition to the UK on December 18 last year, after which he was taken into custody. (Representational Image)

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson attacks Trump's 'father of nation' remark for PM Modi

Tushar Gandhi also finds the government's plans to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a grand manner 'only symbolic'. (Photo: File)

Former Congressman Alpesh Thakor to contest Gujarat bypoll on BJP ticket

Thakor, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2017 and resigned as MLA to join the BJP, will contest from Radhanpur, the seat he had won. (Photo: File)

Ancient language Tamil still resonates in the US, Modi at IIT Madras

Earlier Monday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham