Nation Politics 30 Sep 2019 Uttarakhand: BJP str ...
Nation, Politics

Uttarakhand: BJP strips 40 office bearers for anti-party activities

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 9:28 am IST
The action was taken by state BJP president Ajay Bhatt on the basis of reports furnished by organisational committees.
Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years. (Photo: Representational)
 Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years. (Photo: Representational)

Dehradun: The BJP Uttarakhand on Sunday stripped 40 of its office bearers of their organisational posts for indulging in anti-party activities and filing nominations for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state against candidates supported by the party.

The action was taken by state BJP president Ajay Bhatt on the basis of reports furnished by organisational committees constituted at the district level, state BJP General Secretary Rajendra Bhandari said.

 

Prima facie, 40 office bearers were found guilty of indulging in anti-party activities and entering the poll fray against BJP supported candidates, he said.

"They have been stripped of their party posts and their expulsion will soon follow," he said.

Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years.

The office bearers absolved of their organisational responsibilities are mandal general secretaries, mandal presidents and district vice presidents.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in 12 districts of the state in three phases from October 6 to October 16.

The results will be announced on October 21.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bjp, panchayat elections
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun


Latest From Nation

The elections will be held in the aftermath of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the central government and division of the state into two Union territories. (Photo: File)

Block Development Council elections in J&K to be held on Oct 24

Rawat said it would no longer be “hide and seek” and if India had to cross the border, it would do so through air, ground route or both. (Photo: File)

No more ‘hide and seek’ with Pak: Army chief says India will cross border if required

'The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: File)

EC acting at behest of BJP govt: Siddaramaiah on deferred by-polls

The Delhi court ordered Vyas's extradition to the UK on December 18 last year, after which he was taken into custody. (Representational Image)

'Made scapegoat for Vijay Mallya': Indian murder accused to be sent to UK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Experience the thrill of the Indian army's surgical strike with this shooting game!

The game is made in such a way that it will let the users experience the intensity of a battlefield.
 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Suresh pips Kummanam Rajashekaran for Vattiyoorkavu ticket

UDF candidate K. Mohankumar and LDF candidate V.K. Prasanth and greet each other during a press meet organised by Thiruvananthpuram Press Club on Sunday for Vattiyoorkavu bypoll.(Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

Maha polls: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan in 1st list of 51 Congress candidates

The list of candidates was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee met under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names. (Photo: File)

SP declares Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima as candidate for Rampur seat

On September 22, Fatima was granted bail by a local Court in Rampur in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav joins Jannayak Janata Party

Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs (Photo: Facebook)

BJP releases list of 32 candidates for by-polls in 13 states

The party has named Kota Rama Rao for Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Telangana. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham