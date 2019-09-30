Nation Politics 30 Sep 2019 Haryana polls: BJP&# ...
Nation, Politics

Haryana polls: BJP's first list features Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 30, 2019, 5:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
CM Manohar Lal Khattar the BJP will contest election from Karnal assembly seat.
The BJP has already held several rallies in Haryana, where it faces a fragmented opposition. One of its major election issues is the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise to filter out illegal immigrants in the state, similar to the one carried out in Assam. (Photo: File)
 The BJP has already held several rallies in Haryana, where it faces a fragmented opposition. One of its major election issues is the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise to filter out illegal immigrants in the state, similar to the one carried out in Assam. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 78 candidates for the election to Haryana's 90-seat assembly, just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief BJP Amit Shah and senior leaders huddled together at the BJP headquarters in central Delhi for over three hours to select the candidates, reported NDTV.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP will contest the state election from Karnal assembly seat, while sports stars Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt will get BJP tickets.

 

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala will fight from Tohana. Phogat has been given Dari and Mr Dutt Baroda.

In the 2014 state election, the BJP won 47 and the Congress 15; the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) took 19. The rest were won by other regional parties and independents.

The BJP has already held several rallies in Haryana, where it faces a fragmented opposition. One of its major election issues is the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise to filter out illegal immigrants in the state, similar to the one carried out in Assam.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: haryana assembly polls 2019, manohar lal khattar, yogeshwar dutt, babita phogat, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'The UP BJP government wants to suppress the voice seeking justice for the daughter of Shahjahanpur. The padyatra is being stopped. Our workers and leaders are being arrested. What is there to be afraid of?,' she wrote. (Photo: File | PTI)

BJP govt in UP destroying democracy in arrogance of power: Priyanka Gandhi

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to pass an order and observed that 'nothing survived in the matter' as Abdullah has already been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). (Photo: File | ANI)

SC refuses to pass order on Vaiko's habeas corpus plea on Farooq Abdullah

Islamabad claims two civilians of PoK, 60-year-old Salamat Bibi and 13-year-old Zeeshan Ayub, were killed during the violation, hile three other people sustained critical bullet injuries. (Photo: File)

Pakistan summons Indian envoy after India retaliated to ceasefire violation

Speaking to the press in Shikaripur, Yediyurappa said that it was only because of the resignation of these MLAs that BJP could form a government in Karnataka. (Photo: File | KPN)

'BJP will field all disqualified MLAs for K'taka bypolls,' says Yeddiyurappa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
 

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bajaj is offering festive benefits across its entire range

Offers are applicable on all Bajaj models and are valid till October 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Patients from Bihar come on Rs 500 ticket, get Rs 5L treatment for free’: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, however, expressed concerns over the pressure on the hospitals in the national capital and called for improving healthcare across the country. (Photo: Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)

Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Shivakumar's bail plea

Shivakumar was arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED. (Photo: ANI)

EC acting at behest of BJP govt: Siddaramaiah on deferred by-polls

'The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: File)

Uttarakhand: BJP strips 40 office bearers for anti-party activities

Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years. (Photo: Representational)

Suresh pips Kummanam Rajashekaran for Vattiyoorkavu ticket

UDF candidate K. Mohankumar and LDF candidate V.K. Prasanth and greet each other during a press meet organised by Thiruvananthpuram Press Club on Sunday for Vattiyoorkavu bypoll.(Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham