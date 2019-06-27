Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  India vs West Indies (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS WI LIVE; India are at 186/5 with 10 overs left
 
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

'Bomb threat' causes emergency landing: A US-bound Air India passenger plane made a "precautionary landing" in London today after a bomb threat.

READ | Air India flight makes emergency landing in London following 'bomb threat'

PM Modi in Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held talks on Thursday during which they discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of Japan's Reiwa era.

READ | PM Modi, Shinzo Abe talk 'mutual interests' on sidelines of G-20 summit

Maratha quota: The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the validity of reservation of Maratha community in the government jobs and education in Maharashtra. The court, however, cut down on the percentage to reduce from 16 per cent to 12 or 13 per cent calling it 'not justifiable'.

READ | 'Not justifiable': Bombay HC upholds Maratha quota, reduces to 12 pc

Karnataka on high alert: A high alert warning has been issued across Karnataka following the NIA arrested a suspected terrorist, a Bangladeshi national in the state’s Doddaballapura town, officials said on Thursday.

READ | Karnataka on high alert as NIA arrests terror suspect

Nirav Modi's Swiss banks frozen: Four Swiss bank accounts of beleaguered diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, and his sister have been "frozen" by authorities in Switzerland as part of the criminal money laundering probe being conducted against them in India, official sources said.

READ | Swiss authorities freeze 4 bank accounts of Nirav Modi, sister in PNB scam

Mamata again turns on BJP: In an appeal to save West Bengal, the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached out to opposition Congress and CPI(M) to join her fight against the BJP in the state.

READ | Mamata urges Cong, left in WB to fight against BJP; Oppn deny

Man confesses to Dabholkar murder: The man accused of killing rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune six years ago, has confessed to Karnataka police, reported NDTV. The man has been identified as Sharad Kalaskar. He shot the 67-year-old twice – once in the head from behind, and when he fell, one above the right eye.

READ | ‘Shot him twice’: Man confesses to killing Narendra Dabholkar

Prahlad Joshi on Kumaraswamy: Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday attacked Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for asking employees of thermal power plant to take their grievances to PM Modi.

READ | 'Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance': BJP minister Pralhad Joshi

India against Trump's tariff claim: India’s tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries, government sources told Reuters on Thursday, reacting to United States President Donald Trump’s call to withdraw what he said were very high tariffs.

READ | ‘Not high, in line with WTO rule’: Govt sources rebut Trump’s tariff charge

Gun in jail: Action has been initiated against four officials of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district jail, after a video of two inmates holding a country-made pistol inside the prison premises went viral on the social media, officials said on Wednesday.

READ | 2 inmates of UP’s Unnao jail seen in video holding firearm; 'clay toy,' says govt

Congress leader shot dead: Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad on Thursday, officials said. Officials said the attack took place just as he was parking outside a gym that he was known to frequent in Faridabad’s Sector 9. According to police, two assailants, who were reported to have come in a car, fired multiple shots.

READ | Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead near Delhi

More sexual allegations against Trump: The latest sexual misconduct accusation against US President Donald Trump has largely landed with a thud. People who support Donald Trump term it as fake news and those who are against him see it as confirmation of what they knew all along.

READ | Latest sexual allegations against Trump lands with a thud, find out why

Immigration problem: President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed Democrats for the deaths of a migrant father and toddler girl whose bodies are depicted in searing photographs that have become a symbol of the perils faced by those trying to cross illegally into the US.

READ | Trump ‘hates’ photo of dead migrants, says that father was probably wonderful guy

Trump on Indian tariffs: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that India’s imposition of retaliatory tariffs is ‘unacceptable’. “This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn,” Trump tweeted.

READ | 'India's tariff hike unacceptable, must be withdrawn,' says Donald Trump

Trump to journalists on G20: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan but told journalists that the contents of the talks are "none of your business."

READ | ‘None of your business’: Trump to journalists on meeting with Putin at G-20 Summit

Tags: donald trump, air india, pm modi, karnataka, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


