Nation, Current Affairs

'Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance': BJP minister Pralhad Joshi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 27, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
On Wednesday, HD Kumaraswamy shouted at the employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station.
The employees raised slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme. (Photo: File)
  The employees raised slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday attacked Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for asking employees of thermal power plant to take their grievances to PM Modi.

On Wednesday, HD Kumaraswamy shouted at the employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station. The employees raised slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme.

 

Read | Watch: Karnataka CM loses cool as power station workers block his convoy

“People didn’t vote for him (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy) to be the CM. Why is he the CM? With an unhealthy alliance with Congress, he became the CM. Now, he has lost his mental balance, particularly because his son lost in the polls,” Prahlad Joshi said, according to news agency ANI.

“This is how our CM @hd_kumaraswamy reacted when asked for basic amenities. Is he CM for the entire state or only for JDS voters?” Joshi had written on Twitter.

The employees of the power plant were protesting to push for their demands, including the unfulfilled ‘promise’ of jobs in exchange for the land taken over for the power project.

The BJP won 25 out of 28 seats in the state.

...
Tags: bjp, congress, jd(s), hd kumaraswamy, pralhad joshi
Location: India, Delhi


