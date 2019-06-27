Cricket World Cup 2019

‘Not high, in line with WTO rule’: Govt sources rebut Trump’s tariff charge

REUTERS
Published Jun 27, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Trump tweeted that for years India had put 'very high tariffs against US'. Adding: 'It is unacceptable and must be withdrawn!'
This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods. (Photo: AFP)
 This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation for Washington's withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods.

New Delhi: India’s tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries, government sources told Reuters on Thursday, reacting to United States President Donald Trump’s call to withdraw what he said were very high tariffs.

Earlier Trump tweeted that he looked forward to meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Japan, but said that for years India had put “very high tariffs against the United States”. Adding: “This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn!”

 

Read | 'India's tariff hike unacceptable, must be withdrawn,' says Donald Trump

This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods.

India’s tariffs are in line with the World Trade Organization rules, the government sources said, adding that US tariffs on some items were much higher than India’s.

Tags: g-20 summit, donald trump, narendra modi, tariffs
Location: India, Delhi


Chattopadhyay, who was a TMC booth agent in the Lok Sabha election, was not staying at home in the town following demonstrations by people for around a week demanding return of cut money allegedly taken by him from them. (Photo: Representational I File)

TMC worker accused of Cut Money found hanging from tree in east Burdwan district

The employees raised slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme. (Photo: File)

'Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance,’ says BJP minister Pralhad Joshi

Speaking during the debate on the governor's address in the state assembly, she said the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state and parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) should join hands with the TMC to fight against it. (Photo: File)

Mamata urges Cong, left in WB to fight against BJP; Oppn deny

The Additional Director General also said that the video dates back to February, and inmates can be seen in winter clothing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

2 inmates of UP’s Unnao jail seen in video holding firearm; 'clay toy,' says govt



