'India's tariff hike unacceptable, must be withdrawn,' says Donald Trump

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2019, 9:52 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 10:00 am IST
The statement comes hours before Trump is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G-20 Summit.
'This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn,' Trump tweeted. (Photo: FIle)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that India’s imposition of retaliatory tariffs is ‘unacceptable’. “This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn,” Trump tweeted.

"I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!" Donald Trump tweeted.

 

Earlier this month, India had imposed retaliatory tariffs and announced a hike in custom duties on 28 US products after US ended trade concessions for India on June 1.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi and defended his government’s decision stating that the US deserves greater market access.

