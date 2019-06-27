Karnataka on high alert as NIA arrests terror suspect

A high alert warning has been issued across Karnataka following the NIA arrested a suspected terrorist, a Bangladeshi national in the state’s Doddaballapura town, officials said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil, in an interaction with media said that the suspect is allegedly linked to a terror organisation, reported IANS.

“I had a meeting with the CID officials and as a precautionary measure high alert has been sounded across Karnataka,” the Minister said.

Refusing to speak on the recovery of two live-bombs allegedly thrown out by the suspected terrorist in Ramanagara town on Wednesday, Patil said: “Since it comes under the jurisdiction of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), I have nothing to say on the incident but only extend all cooperation.”

Doddaballapura is around 600 km away from the state capital.