News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

12th week of Hong Kong protest: Hong Kong police drew their guns and fired a warning shot Sunday night after protesters attacked officers with sticks and rods, and brought out water cannon trucks for the first time, an escalation in the summerlong protests that have shaken the city's government and residents.

Stone pelting by locals in Jammu and Kashmir kill driver: Two youths have been arrested on Monday in a freak stone-pelting incident, where protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said.

No SPG cover for former prime minister Manmohan Singh: The Narendra Modi-led government on Monday withdrew the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's top Special Protection Group (SPG) security. He will have Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover, the home ministry has decided.

Mayawati takes a dig on Opposition delegations for visiting J&K: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said that Opposition leaders should have put in a little more thought before scheduling a visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Forensic report of CCD owner's autopsy: The forensic report on the death of Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha corroborates the suicide theory, Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha said on Monday.

J&K Governor hits back at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested Satya Pal Malik be made the president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the Governor hit back at him and said that he does not care about such remarks.

Trump on how to stop hurricane: President Donald Trump suggested dropping nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States, Axios reported Sunday. During a hurricane briefing, Trump asked if it were possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm, Axios wrote.

Sanjay Dutt back in politics: Nearly ten years after his maiden political venture as a Samajwadi Party candidate failed to take off from Uttar Pradesh, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is set to re-enter politics, according to a minister from Maharashtra.

Karnataka's blame game: The war of words between the Congress and JD(S) continued unabated with Siddaramaiah on Sunday slamming H D Kumaraswamy for treating him as an "enemy" and indicated that it led to the fall of the coalition government headed by the latter.

Cantre's clean-up drive: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Monday it has given marching orders to 22 senior officers following an investigation into charges of corruption against them.

Karnataka cabinet: A decision will be made on Monday on who will be appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, the state's Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.He also announced that the portfolios of the newly-appointed cabinet ministers will be allotted either on Monday or Tuesday.

Imran hit out at India again after G7 meet: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday addressed the nation, soon after the sideline meeting between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

Fun and frolic at G7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held talks today on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The camaraderie between the two leaders was on display during a joint media interaction before they got down to their discussions.

Court grants 4 days extension of CBI remand of Chidambaram: The CBI court extended CBI remand of Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram by 4 days in connection with INX Media case. CBI had sought for 5 days extension in the custody of Congress leader Chidambaram at the Rouse Avenue Court.

Modi meets Johnson: India and the United Kingdom have agreed to form a small team for progress in the economic agenda in the wake of Britain's decision to exit from European Union. The decision was taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of G7 summit.

Srinagar remains silent: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 22nd consecutive day on Monday as markets and schools were shut, but the movement of private vehicles in the city improved, officials said. Restrictions were lifted in most areas of the valley, but the deployment of security forces continued to maintain law and order, they said.

Modi firm on Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it very clear to US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, effectively rejecting an earlier offer by Trump to mediate.

Modi meets UN Secy General: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during their meeting on Sunday that repeal of Article 370 was India's internal matter and no step has been taken by New Delhi that in any manner threatens regional peace.

BJP attacks Rahul over Kashmir remarks: Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the Union government on the situation in Kashmir, the BJP said on Monday that the entire country is "celebrating" the move to repeal Article 370 provisions but "some leaders" have become "isolated" even within their own party.

Intelligence recieved about JeM preparing for an attack: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday said that his force has received intelligence that terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is training people for underwater attack.

Modi highlights India's efforts towards eliminating single use plastic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future in his address to a G7 session on environment here.

Anand Mahindra mocks Imran Khan: Taking a dig at a major gaffe by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, industrialist Anand Mahindra was grateful for not learning geography under 'Professor' Khan.

