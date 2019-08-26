Nation Current Affairs 26 Aug 2019 Mistaken as security ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mistaken as security force vehicle, locals kill Kashmiri driver in stone-pelting

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 8:11 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 8:11 am IST
The driver, who was hit on the head, was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
In a freak stone-pelting incident, protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said. (Representational Image)
 In a freak stone-pelting incident, protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: In a freak stone-pelting incident, protesters on Sunday evening hurled stones at a civilian truck in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing the driver, police said.

Mohammad Khalil Dar, who belonged to the same Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home when protesters mistook his truck for a security force vehicle and hurled stones at it. The driver, who was hit on the head, was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

 

Police said protesters have been hurling stones even at civilians and earlier this month, they injured an 11-year-old girl in the eye at downtown of Srinagar city. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has directed officials to catch the culprits and ensure that stern action is taken against them, police added.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, stone-pelting, driver, death, police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Chief Ministers or their representatives and top police and civil officials of 10 Naxal-violence affected states are expected to attend the meeting -- a first of its kind after Shah assumed charge about three months ago. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maoist-hit states, review ongoing ops today

A court in Barh has remanded Independent MLA Anant Singh to 14-days judicial custody in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence. (Photo: File)

Anant Singh sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with recovery of AK-47

Dutt was a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 but withdrew after the court refused to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. (Photo: File)

Sanjay Dutt set to join politics again with BJP ally on September 25

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 night from his Jor Bagh residence by the CBI in the corruption case and was produced before a trial court on August 22, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody till August 26. (Photo: File)

SC to hear Chidambaram's pleas against arrest, denial of bail today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple can hear you have sex through nearby iPhones, reveals ex-employee

The company has time and time again promoted themselves as the only tech company users can trust. (Photo: NYTimes)
 

Senior Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. (Photo: ANI)
 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to hear Chidambaram's pleas against arrest, denial of bail today

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 night from his Jor Bagh residence by the CBI in the corruption case and was produced before a trial court on August 22, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody till August 26. (Photo: File)

‘True champion’: Andhra CM hails Sindhu for receiving 1st woman to win BWF title

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday commended Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Nutrition monitoring to be launched in anganwadis

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Elephant lovers allege bid to mislead on Kingini

Kingini and her entourage reached there in the wee hours of Aug 24.

Alappuzha: Flood-displaced women stitch a tale of survival

Women at work at the mini apparel unit at Veeyapuram panchayat building.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham