'I don't care': J&K Guv on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks

Published Aug 26, 2019, 2:42 pm IST
Chowdhury had said that the J&K Governor statements are like those given by BJP leaders and he should be made the chief of BJP in state.
After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested Satya Pal Malik be made the president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the Governor hit back at him and said that he does not care about such remarks. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested Satya Pal Malik be made the president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the Governor hit back at him and said that he does not care about such remarks.

"By saying what he said in Parliament, he buried his party in the grave. What do I say on his knowledge? I'm doing my work with utmost devotion. I don't care about these remarks," Malik told ANI here when asked about Chowdhury's statement.

 

Chowdhury had over the weekend said that the Jammu and Kashmir Governor statements are like those given by the BJP leaders and he should be made the chief of BJP in J and K.

"Jammu and Kashmir Governor should be made the president of the state BJP unit. His comments and statements are like those of BJP leaders. The way he talks doesn't uphold the integrity of the constitutional office of Governor," Chowdhury said.

"Schools and colleges are closed in Jammu and Kashmir. People are not allowed to speak. Those who want to visit there are not being allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

His comments came after a delegation of Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi were stopped at Srinagar airport by the authorities and were sent back to Delhi.

Opposition leaders, who had flown to take stock of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, alleged that they were detained at the airport in Srinagar in an 'unconstitutional' and 'undemocratic' manner.

