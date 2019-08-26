Nation Politics 26 Aug 2019 'Decision on deputy ...
Nation, Politics

'Decision on deputy CM, minister portfolios soon,' says Yediyurappa

ANI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
Yeddy announced that portfolios of the newly-appointed cabinet ministers will be allotted either on Monday or Tuesday.
 On August 20, Yediyurappa expanded his Cabinet by inducting 17 legislators, nearly a month after the BJP formed the government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A decision will be made on Monday on who will be appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, the state's Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

He also announced that the portfolios of the newly-appointed cabinet ministers will be allotted either on Monday or Tuesday.

 

"Today it will be decided to whom Deputy Chief Minister post has to be given. I will send the list to the Governor. It will also be decided by today or tomorrow, which portfolio has to be allotted to whom," Yediyurappa said.

Those who joined the his Cabinet included Govind M Karjol, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Lakshman Sangappa Savadi, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Jagadish Shettar, B Sriramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, H Nagesh (Independent MLA), Prabhu Chauhan and Jolle Shashikala Anna Saheb.

The 76-year-old BJP leader took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 following the collapse of the 14 month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

