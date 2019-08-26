World America 26 Aug 2019 Trump suggests ' ...
World, America

Trump suggests 'bombing' hurricanes to stop them from hitting US: report

AFP
Published Aug 26, 2019, 8:10 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 8:10 am IST
During a hurricane briefing, Trump asked if it were possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping nuclear bomb.
During a hurricane briefing, Trump asked if it were possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm, Axios wrote. (Photo: AP | File)
 During a hurricane briefing, Trump asked if it were possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm, Axios wrote. (Photo: AP | File)

Washington: President Donald Trump suggested dropping nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States, Axios reported Sunday. During a hurricane briefing, Trump asked if it were possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm, Axios wrote.

According to an anonymous source, meeting attendees left the briefing thinking, "What do we do with this?" Axios did not say when this conversation took place. It is reportedly not the first time the President made such a suggestion. In 2017, Trump asked a senior official whether the administration should bomb hurricanes to prevent them making landfall.

 

Axios said that in this conversation Trump did not specify that nuclear bombs be used. The White House declined to comment, but a senior administration official said Trump's "objective is not bad," Axios.

Trump's idea is not new, according to Axios. The suggestion was originally made by a government scientist in the 1950s, under President Dwight Eisenhower.

The idea continues to pop up, even though scientists agree it would not work. The US is regularly pummelled by hurricanes. In 2017 one named Harvey became the strongest hurricane to make landfall in 12 years.

Since then, the East Coast has been hit with a string of catastrophic storms, which have killed thousands of people and cost hundreds of billions of dollars in damage.

...
Tags: donald trump, hurricane, africa, nuclear bomb, dwight eisenhower
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Seven people including two children were killed in a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft over Spain's Mallorca island on Sunday, authorities said. (Photo: AP)

7 including 2 children dead in mid-air collision between plane, chopper in Spain

On Friday, Trump had asked American companies to ‘immediately start looking for an alternative to China’, including shifting manufacturing of their products to the US after Beijing imposed additional tariffs on USD 75 billion worth of US goods. (Photo: AP)

No plans to declare national emergency: Trump amid US-China trade war

'Before I arrived in France, the Fake and Disgusting News was saying that relations with the 6 others countries in the G-7 are very tense and that the two days of meetings will be a disaster,' Trump wrote. (Photo: File)

'News of tense relations among G7 countries fake, disgusting': Trump

In 1992, a military crackdown was launched against the Mohajirs in Karachi. The MQM said this is still in full swing and thousands have been extrajudicially executed and many disappeared. (Photo: ANI)

Pak atrocities in Karachi, Sindh greater than what it claims in J&K: MQM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple can hear you have sex through nearby iPhones, reveals ex-employee

The company has time and time again promoted themselves as the only tech company users can trust. (Photo: NYTimes)
 

Senior Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. (Photo: ANI)
 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

NASA astronaut Anne McClain refutes involvement in ‘first crime in space’

‘There’s unequivocally no truth to these claims. We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in media,’ McClain said. (Photo: nasa.gov)

‘Just married’: US newlywed couple killed in crash in front of family

Nineteen-year-old Morgan and 20-year-old Boudreaux were pronounced dead Friday at the scene by the same justice of the peace who had just married them. (Photo: Facebook/ Christina Fontenot)

NASA investigates crime committed in space for first time: report

Astronaut Anne McClain is accused of identity theft and improperly accessing her estranged wife's private financial records while on a sixth-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the Times said. (Photo: nasa.gov)

Kashmiri Pandits hold rally in US to support revocation of Article 370

The Kashmiri Pandit community in the US held a rally applauding the Indian government's decision to revoke the Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

Brazil president authorises army to fight Amazon fires

Activists demonstrate during a protest against Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro over the fires in the Amazon rainforest in front of Brazil’s Embassy in Santiago on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham