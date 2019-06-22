News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

India on FATF's decision: India on Saturday said it expects Pakistan to take all necessary steps to effectively implement the FATF action plan fully by September and take credible, verifiable, and irreversible measures to address global concerns related to terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from its soil.

Water crisis in Tamil Nadu: Carrying empty plastic pots in their hands, workers of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday held statewide protest in Tamil Nadu against the state government over the water scarcity issue.

Violence in West Bengal: Several people were injured as fresh clashes were reported in trouble-torn Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Saturday as rival groups violated Section 144 imposed there.

Encephalitis Syndrome: The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) on Saturday mounted to 128 in Muzaffarpur district. As per official data, the death toll in government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) has touched 108 while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease.

Atul Rai surrenders in court: Newly elected Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai, who has been accused of rape, surrendered in a court here on Saturday. The judicial magistrate (first) remanded Rai in 14-day judicial custody.

Kumaraswamy's on 5-star treatment: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who kick-started his village stay campaign ''Grama Vastavya 2.0'' from Gurmitkal in Yadgir district on Friday, denied reports of him getting a "5-star treatment" in a village stating that he was ready to sleep on the road.

US immigration: US President Donald Trump has ordered border agents to begin a mass roundup as early as Sunday of some 2,000 migrant families that have received deportation orders, US media reported Friday.

Hong Kong protest: Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of protestors arrested during previous clashes.

US-China trade war: The US Commerce Department blacklisted five Chinese tech entities Friday in a new move against Beijing's supercomputing industry likely to raise tensions ahead of a meeting between President Trump and Xi Jinping next week.

FATF warns Pakistan: Pakistan has failed to complete its action plan on terror financing, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on Friday, warning Islamabad to meet its commitment by October or face action, which could possibly lead to the country getting blacklisted.

Sexual allegations on Donald Trump: An advice columnist for Elle fashion magazine said in an account published Friday that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a New York department store more than two decades ago.

US-Iran drone strike: Iran will respond firmly to any US threat against it, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, citing foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

