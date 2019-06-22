Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter/AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; KL Rahul goes back to pavilion after scoring 30
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2019 Fresh clashes break ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fresh clashes break out in trouble-hit Bhatpara; many injured

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
As delegation left, two groups, one led by BJP and other by TMC, hurled countrymade bombs and stones at each other.
Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. (Photo: File)
 Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. (Photo: File)

Bhatpara: Several people were injured as fresh clashes were reported in trouble-torn Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Saturday as rival groups violated Section 144 imposed there.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The incident happened moments after a three-member BJP central delegation left the area after their scheduled visit.

 

As the delegation left, two groups, one led by the BJP and other by TMC, engaged in pitched battle as both sides hurled countrymade bombs and stones at each other.

Read | BJP team reaches violence-hit Bhatapara, will submit report to Amit Shah

Several persons were injured in the incident. Bhatpara had witnessed clashes between rival groups suspected to be affiliated to TMC and BJP on Thursday in which two people had died.

...
Tags: bjp, tmc, clashes in west bengal, lathi charge
Location: India, West Bengal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Heads of all Afghan political parties and the political advisory to the Afghan president participated in 'Lahore Process' conference. (Photo: ANI)

Pak supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The TikTok team expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. (Photo: File)

'Not promoting activity that may cause harm': TiKTok after boy's death

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

Rai, who has denied the rape allegations, had been on the run since the lodging of the FIR. (Photo: File)

Rape accused BSP MP Atul Rai surrenders in court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Huawei Mate X 2 concept gets us excited for future of foldable smartphones

The original Huawei Mate X is said to be a much more refined device in comparison to the Galaxy Fold even though it’s a first generation handset.
 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: 'O' so good!

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is fitted with a gorgeous 6.3-inch PLS LCD display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Heads of all Afghan political parties and the political advisory to the Afghan president participated in 'Lahore Process' conference. (Photo: ANI)

'Not promoting activity that may cause harm': TiKTok after boy's death

The TikTok team expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. (Photo: File)

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Call threatening to blow up BJP headquarters turns out to be hoax

A team of police officials under Rajiv Gunawat, SHO IP Estate, visited the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and took stock of the situation. (Photo: File)

Neglected by authorities, this govt hospital in Bihar is on the verge of collapsing

A foul smell emanating from the garbage dumped imprudently in the hospital premises also attracts animals and other insects to wander in the area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham