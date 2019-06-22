Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 22 Jun 2019 Protestors end 15-ho ...
World, Asia

Protestors end 15-hour long siege of police headquarters in Hong Kong

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 10:41 am IST
People in Hong Kong are increasingly fearful of Beijing's tightening grip over the city and what they see as an erosion of civil liberties.
Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of protestors arrested during previous clashes. (Photo: File)
 Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of protestors arrested during previous clashes. (Photo: File)

Hong Kong: Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of protestors arrested during previous clashes.

The hours-long demonstrations at the Arsenal Street police base in Wan Chai was over at 2.40 a.m. (local time) after protestors, mostly youths, blocked all entrances to the headquarters and pelted eggs, South China Morning Post reported.

 

Friday's gathering, which did not obtain official protest permits, largely turned its anger on the police, who have been accused of using undue force in clashes with protesters just over a week ago.

It must also be noted that a deadline given by Hong Kong Federation of Students to the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and her administration to respond over the extradition bill passed on Friday without any sign from her.

The extradition bill was proposed on April 3. Those opposing the bill argue that its controversial amendments will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offences.

They further reason that the newly framed extradition plan would dissolve the rights and legal protections, which were guaranteed under the city's handover from British colonial rule to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

The extent of the opposition to the bill is such that even business groups in Hong Kong, who generally take a neutral stance on political issues, have also spoken out against it.

Owing to the continued protests this last week, the city government on Saturday made a stunning reversal, when it halted the controversial amendments in the bill from becoming a law, only days after continuing to push ahead with it. Albeit, the protests continue, as the demonstrators are demanding nothing less than the permanent scrapping of this controversial bill.

Although Hong Kong is an autonomous territory, there is close cooperation between its police and their mainland counterparts, who have among the most advanced and intrusive surveillance systems.

In the latest, many people in Hong Kong are increasingly fearful of Beijing's tightening grip over the city and what they see as an erosion of civil liberties.

...
Tags: protest, hong kong, china, extradition bill
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran’s downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. (Photo: File)

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

The SEALs said shots came from the tower where Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was posted and they watched through their scopes as the civilians fell to the ground. (Photo: The SEALs said shots came from the tower where Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was posted and they watched through their scopes as the civilians fell to the ground. (Photo: representational)

US platoon SEAL's chief gunned down girl, old man in Iraq, fellow Navy men confirms

A state of emergency was extended by Sri Lanka's President on Saturday, going back on pledges to relax the tough laws introduced after the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people. (Photo: File)

In surprise move, Sri Lanka extends emergency for another month

The Conservatives are choosing a new leader — who will also become the next prime minister — as the UK Parliament is deadlocked and Britain’s departure from the EU has been delayed until October 31. (Photo: File)

Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

US President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran’s downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. (Photo: File)
 

Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men

The Conservatives are choosing a new leader — who will also become the next prime minister — as the UK Parliament is deadlocked and Britain’s departure from the EU has been delayed until October 31. (Photo: File)
 

The ‘top-5’ countries throwing plastic waste in the Oceans

China is the worst offender. (Representational Image)
 

How to kill that yawn

Sarfaraz Ahmed
 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

The ‘top-5’ countries throwing plastic waste in the Oceans

China is the worst offender. (Representational Image)

China rules out India's NSG entry without talks on NPT

Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the NPT should be allowed to enter the organisation which is a 48-member grouping that regulates the global nuclear commerce. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

A separate parliamentary probe is also underway to fix responsibility of ignoring the intelligence warnings about the impending attacks. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

Nine senior Sri Lankan police officials will face criminal investigations for their failure to act on the intelligence warnings, including from India, to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people. (Photo: File)

At least 24 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire: official

At least two dozen people were killed when a fire ripped through a matchstick warehouse in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham