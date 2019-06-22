Cricket World Cup 2019

Death toll touches 128 in Muzaffarpur due to encephalitis

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died due to the AES.
 As per official data, the death toll in government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) has touched 108 while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarpur: The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) on Saturday mounted to 128 in Muzaffarpur district.

As per official data, the death toll in government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) has touched 108 while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease.

 

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

...
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar


