Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter/AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; KL Rahul goes back to pavilion after scoring 30
 
Nation Politics 22 Jun 2019 Rape accused BSP MP ...
Nation, Politics

Rape accused BSP MP Atul Rai surrenders in court

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
The judicial magistrate (first) remanded Rai in 14-day judicial custody.
Rai, who has denied the rape allegations, had been on the run since the lodging of the FIR. (Photo: File)
 Rai, who has denied the rape allegations, had been on the run since the lodging of the FIR. (Photo: File)

Varanasi: Newly elected Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai, who has been accused of rape, surrendered in a court here on Saturday.

The judicial magistrate (first) remanded Rai in 14-day judicial custody.

 

An FIR was registered against Rai on May 1 on a complaint by a college student who had alleged that he took her home on the pretext of meeting his wife but sexually assaulted her.

Rai, who has denied the rape allegations, had been on the run since the lodging of the FIR.

The parliamentarian from the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh was declared absconder by the local court.

The Supreme Court had on May 27 refused to grant Rai protection from arrest in the rape case while noting that 16 other criminal cases were pending against him.

...
Tags: atul rai, rape
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. (Photo: File)

Fresh clashes break out in trouble-hit Bhatpara; many injured

Heads of all Afghan political parties and the political advisory to the Afghan president participated in 'Lahore Process' conference. (Photo: ANI)

Pak supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The TikTok team expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. (Photo: File)

'Not promoting activity that may cause harm': TiKTok after boy's death

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Huawei Mate X 2 concept gets us excited for future of foldable smartphones

The original Huawei Mate X is said to be a much more refined device in comparison to the Galaxy Fold even though it’s a first generation handset.
 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: 'O' so good!

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is fitted with a gorgeous 6.3-inch PLS LCD display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DMK holds statewide protest over water scarcity issue in Tamil Nadu

The locals too have expressed anger towards the state government. (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka asks UP workers to improve connect with people, reach out to them socially

Priyanka Gandhi mentioned Amethi, the traditional family seat lost by Rahul Gandhi and said there was a need to look for reasons for the party's poor performance. (Photo: File)

Smriti Irani, Goa CM visit deceased BJP worker's home in Amethi

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had adopted Barolia in 2015 as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

MP CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery

Nath had appealed to his Congress party workers to not meet him as it will cause inconvenience to the patients and staff at the hospital. (Photo: File)

Watch: People looting mats at Yoga event attended by Shah, Khattar

A pandemonium broke out when people started looting yoga mats at the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in a yoga programme in Rohtak district of Haryana on Friday. (Photo: Screengrab/ ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham