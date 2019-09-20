News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Published Sep 20, 2019, 9:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 9:30 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi over corporate tax: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government slashing corporate tax ahead of his visit to the US and said that the "Howdy Modi" event at Houston is "the world's most expensive event ever at over Rs 1.4 lakh crore". Gandhi said that no event can hide the "reality of economic mess "HowdyModi" has driven India into".

 

Read | 'Howdy Modi' world's most expensive event: Rahul attacks govt after corporate tax cut

Protest against climate inaction across the world: Ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City on Monday, students and adults alike have taken to the streets to protest against climate inaction across the world. Influenced by Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, hoards of protesters can be seen on the streets in major metropolitans, including London and Paris.

Read | Worldwide global protests ahead of Climate Action Summit in NYC

National language row: As the controversy over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks refuses to die down, BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday advocated for recognition of Tamil as the national language.

Read |  'Tamil can be national language,' says BJP leader amid row over Hindi

Indian ambassador to US takes a jibe at Pakistan PM Imran Khan over Kashmir issue: The prospect for a more prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, following the abrogation of the Article 370 "cuts the ground under the feet of Pakistan", a country whose "fingerprints" are on terrorist strikes across the world, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

Read |  Imran Khan finds it difficult to accept Kashmir is progressing: Indian envoy

Howdy Modi: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Indian-origin woman candidate for US presidential elections, has extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to US while also apologised for not being able to join the "Howdy Modi" event scheduled to be held in Houston on September 22.

Read |  'Sorry' for not being able to attend 'Howdy Modi' event: Tulsi Gabbard

Washington mass shooting: One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, DC, not far from the White House, police said.

Read |  One dead, 5 injured in shooting on Washington DC streets: Police

Sachin Pilot backs Centre over economy: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday called for accepting the reality of the economic condition and said that it was more important to give positive suggestions at the time of such a problem instead of merely criticising it.

Read |  ‘Don't criticise, give suggestions’: Sachin Pilot on state of economy

Piyush Goyal on corporate tax cut: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the announcement of the corporate tax rate cut for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent will give necessary fillip to the economy.

Read |  Corporate tax cut to give 'necessary fillip' to economy: Piyush Goyal

CBI opposes P Chidambaram's bail plea: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's bail plea filed in the Delhi High Court in the INX Media case, on the grounds of "gravity of the offence and the magnitude of the financial embezzlement". In a reply filed on the Chidambaram' petition, the CBI said that granting bail in "such cases will set a wrong precedent" in the corruption cases.

Read | Gravity of the offence: CBI opposes Chidambaram's bail plea in Delhi HC

Youth Congress stages protest at Sitharaman's home: The youth wing of the Congress staged a protest near Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's residence on Friday, slamming the Centre over unemployment and "critical" health of economy.

Read | Youth Congress stages protest near Sitharaman's home over economic crisis

Rajeev Kumar moves anticipatory bail plea: A day after Alipore Judges Court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has right to arrest IPS officer Rajeev Kumar in Saradha chit fund scam case, the latter moved it to file an anticipatory bail petition.

Read | Saradha scam: Ex-Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar moves anticipatory bail plea

 

