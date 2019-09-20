One dead, 5 injured in shooting on Washington DC streets: Police

Local media posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene. (Photo: Twitter screengrab/ @chriscollison)

Washington: One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, DC, not far from the White House, police said.

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said that there had been a “massive” police response at the intersection of 14th and Columbia streets north of the city’s downtown.

There was no word on the condition of the victims.

Local TV station FOX-5 reported, citing police, that six people were shot in the incident, shortly after 10 pm eastern time.

UPDATE: @dcfireems confirms several people shot, injuries unclear, near 14th & Columbia NW DC. Multiple transported. Massive police presence. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/ZZ6VPjNKcP — Jay Korff (@ABC7Jay) 20 September 2019

Located on the Potomac river, Washington DC is the capital of the United States and the seat of the federal government.

Sounded like multiple gunshots on Columbia Rd NW in Columbia Heights, DC. lots of police and EMT. pic.twitter.com/3YnLVzibj2 — Chris G. Collison (@chriscollison) September 20, 2019

Gun violence

Washington DC has been grappling with gun violence. As of August 23, there have been 112 murders, up 14 per cent from the same date last year, and with four months left in 2019. July witnessed one of the worst spates of shootings with 19 people found shot in five days.

Gun laws in DC

Licences are granted to residents and non-residents. A licence to carry is required for possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle. Open carrying of a firearm is not allowed in District of Columbia. After purchasing a firearm, the buyer must wait ten days before taking possession of the gun. It is illegal to possess magazines of more than 10 round capacity.

