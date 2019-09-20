Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 Corporate tax cut to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corporate tax cut to give 'necessary fillip' to economy: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
The minister is hopeful that businesses will be able to take benefit of these measures to spur growth.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the announcement of the corporate tax rate cut for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent will give necessary fillip to the economy. (Photo: File)
 Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the announcement of the corporate tax rate cut for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent will give necessary fillip to the economy. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the announcement of the corporate tax rate cut for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent will give necessary fillip to the economy.

"Finance Minister's announcement on slashing corporate tax will give necessary fillip to the economy which we've been hoping for. We have had a series of measures and today's measures are the largest," Goyal said at an event here.

 

In a major fiscal booster, the government on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually.

The forgoing in revenue through the measures will benefit corporates, Goyal said. The minister is hopeful that businesses will be able to take benefit of these measures to spur growth. These measures will help in making India a better investment destination, he added.

The announcement on tax will help companies like Coal India, Infosys and Wipro, he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: piyush goyal, corporate tax, nirmala sitharaman, economy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

As the controversy over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks refuses to die down, BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday advocated for recognition of Tamil as the national language. (Photo: ANI)

'Tamil can be national language,' says BJP leader amid row over Hindi

Kumar was part of a special investigation team (SIT) set up by the West Bengal government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases. (Photo: File | PTI)

Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar fails to turn up at CBI office yet again

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

This was the third occasion since Saturday Kumar defied CBI summons to appear before its investigating team at the CGO complex office in Salt Lake. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar fails to turn up at CBI office



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cars in demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze top segment sales in August 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds the largest market share at 62 per cent.
 

Bigg Boss 13 promo leaked, these two TV stars to be part of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Watch: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video goes viral

Sara Welch of KTLA news station, made the gaffe on air saying that she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase, but he was 'unavailable for comment'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Pet dog dies after acting as fire alarm

These furry creatures have often saved human lives. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Five important features WhatsApp needs right now

WhatsApp needs to step up its game in five areas.
 

The Zoya Factor has contemporary reference to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; read how

Angad Bedi, Dulquer Salmaan and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi calls corporate tax rate cut 'win win for 130 crore Indians'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar fails to turn up at CBI office

This was the third occasion since Saturday Kumar defied CBI summons to appear before its investigating team at the CGO complex office in Salt Lake. (Photo: File)

As Supriyo heckled, ABVP to expose Left's intellectual terrorism across campuses

The student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will initiate the debate on continued political violence against its cadres on campuses across the country. (Photo: ANI)

'Alliance with BJP certain in Maharashtra polls': Shiv Sena leader

BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state Assembly elections separately after they failed to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. (Photo: File | ANI)

Failure to pay electricity bills can deprive UP citizens to avail govt ration

The letter (ef2162 dated 18/09/19) of the DM, Arvind Mallapa Bangari insructs all key officials of the district administration not to entertain residents from October 1 by the state government, if they fail to produce the 'remit paid slip' of electricity bill. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham