Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 Saradha scam: Ex-Kol ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Saradha scam: Ex-Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar moves anticipatory bail plea

ANI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
The court directed the CBI to approach the court if its officers are manhandled during an arrest bid.
The Calcutta High Court had last week withdrawn protection from arrest granted to the former Kolkata Commissioner in the case. (Photo: PTI)
 The Calcutta High Court had last week withdrawn protection from arrest granted to the former Kolkata Commissioner in the case. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: A day after Alipore Judges Court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has right to arrest IPS officer Rajeev Kumar in Saradha chit fund scam case, the latter moved it to file an anticipatory bail petition.

District Judge Sujoy Sengupta accepted his petition. The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow.

 

The investigating agency yesterday sought a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kumar, who is presently posted as Additional Director of the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The court, however, turned down the CBI's plea.

The plea for grant of NBW came after he failed to appear before the agency despite being summoned several times.

The court directed the CBI to approach the court if its officers are manhandled during an arrest bid.

Kumar had also moved a plea contending that the CBI requires the West Bengal government's nod to arrest him as he is a government official.

The Calcutta High Court had last week withdrawn protection from arrest granted to the former Kolkata Commissioner in the case.

Kumar is accused of tampering with evidence in Saradha scam case. He was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajeev kumar, saradha chit fund scam case, central bureau of investigation
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Singh, the former Sadar-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, said that for many years there had been a strong demand to declare the birthday of Hari Singh as a public holiday. (Photo: File)

Declare birth anniversary of Hari Singh public holiday: Karan Singh to J&K Guv

Tech companies like Google and Amazon are betting on vernacular languages as reports suggest that 90 per cent of new internet users in India are native language speakers. (Photo: File | Representational)

Hindi second-most used ‘Assistant’ language globally, says Google

The restrictions have also been imposed in Kupwara and Handwara police districts and the main towns of Ganderbal, Anantnag and Bijbehara, the officials added. (Photo: Representational)

Fresh restrictions in Kashmir Valley in view of Friday

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which was hearing the decades-old politically sensitive land dispute on 28th day, told the counsel for both the Hindu and Muslim parties that it has decided to rise at 5 pm instead of 4 pm, which is the scheduled time to wrap up the day's proceedings in the apex court. (Photo: File)

'Can sit for extra 1 hour daily': SC extends Ayodhya hearing from Monday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze top segment sales in August 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds the largest market share at 62 per cent.
 

Bigg Boss 13 promo leaked, these two TV stars to be part of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Watch: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video goes viral

Sara Welch of KTLA news station, made the gaffe on air saying that she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase, but he was 'unavailable for comment'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Pet dog dies after acting as fire alarm

These furry creatures have often saved human lives. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Five important features WhatsApp needs right now

WhatsApp needs to step up its game in five areas.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's gift to UN headquarters: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Gandhi Solar Park'

At a contribution of about one million dollars, India has gifted solar panels that have been installed on the roof of the UN Headquarters in New York, one panel each for every 193 UN Member State. (Photo: UN | Twitter)

Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar fails to turn up at CBI office yet again

Kumar was part of a special investigation team (SIT) set up by the West Bengal government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases. (Photo: File | PTI)

PM Modi calls corporate tax rate cut 'win win for 130 crore Indians'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar fails to turn up at CBI office

This was the third occasion since Saturday Kumar defied CBI summons to appear before its investigating team at the CGO complex office in Salt Lake. (Photo: File)

As Supriyo heckled, ABVP to expose Left's intellectual terrorism across campuses

The student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will initiate the debate on continued political violence against its cadres on campuses across the country. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham