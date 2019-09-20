Nation Politics 20 Sep 2019 ‘Don't cr ...
Nation, Politics

‘Don't criticise, give suggestions’: Sachin Pilot on state of economy

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 9:46 am IST
He also stated that everybody should pitch in and give ideas on how to rejuvenate the economy and bolster its revival.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday called for accepting the reality of the economic condition and said that it was more important to give positive suggestions at the time of such a problem instead of merely criticising it. (Photo: File)
 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday called for accepting the reality of the economic condition and said that it was more important to give positive suggestions at the time of such a problem instead of merely criticising it. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday called for accepting the reality of the economic condition and said that it was more important to give positive suggestions at the time of such a problem instead of merely criticising it.

"The first step is to accept reality and not live in denial. All surveys in India and across the world say that the economy is in bad condition. If we have a problem, then instead of criticising, we should give positive suggestions," Pilot said at a conference.

 

He also stated that everybody should pitch in and give ideas on how to rejuvenate the economy and bolster its revival.

"In today's date too much of cost-cutting has already taken place, we will have to work very hard to reverse it. First, we should accept that the figures are down in the auto sector or any other sector, today''s biggest problem is unemployment," Pilot said.

He also took a jibe at the Centre by saying, "From talking about jobs for the youth of the country they started talking about Fit India, from cleanliness they moved focus to plastic. It feels the intent is on making the headlines and not focused on the economy."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also present at the conference held in Jaipur.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sachin pilot, congress, bjp, indian government, economy
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Corporate tax rates slashed for domestic companies: Sitharaman

On Thursday, a CBI court in Delhi extended Chidambaram’s judicial custody till October 3 as the investigation agency sought an extension of his remand. (Photo: PTI)

Chidambaram complains of back pain, says no pillow and chair in Tihar Jail

According to sources, Congress has shortlisted names of 104 candidates including two former chief ministers of the state -- Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan-- and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Congress clears 104 names

He was the chief guest at the event -- 'India in Crisis' -- organised by the All India Professional Congress. (Photo: File)

‘Difference with Centre not on PoK, but on Article 370’: Shashi Tharoor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IMPS is world’s best money transfer platform

In the sixth annual ‘Flavors of Fast report’ by FIS, which analysed 54 countries, India’s Immediate Payment Service received the only 5+ rating on the Faster Payments Innovation Index scale of 1-5. (Photo: Financial Chronicle)
 

Serious warning for millions of Apple iPhone owners

iOS 13 is filled with various bugs.
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger battery

The capacity is significantly higher compared to predecessor iPhone XS Max which has a 3,174mAh battery.
 

Nagaland: BJP MLAs to develop model villages

Photo: Representational image
 

Where is Pataudi Palace? Saif asks locals as Kareena and Taimur wait in car; see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.
 

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live, when the Kashmir issue was being discussed. (Photo: Video screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi BJP leader suspended after slapping wife at party office

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party's Delhi office right after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Imran Khan finds it difficult to accept Kashmir is progressing: Indian envoy

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (Photo: File)

Edappadi K Palaniswami forms high powered panel for investment facilitation

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Traffic violations fines to be slashed: M R Vijayabhaskar

M R Vijayabhaskar

DMK is playing language politics in Tamil Nadu: Narayanan Thirupathy

Sri Narayanan Thirupathy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham