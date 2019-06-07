News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Yeddyurappa takes jibe at Karnataka Chief Minister: Calling out the ruling Janata Dal (Secular) over lack of decisive action on acute water crisis in the state, Karnataka BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa accused Chief Minister Kumaraswamy of doing "political drama".

D-day meeting: During the meeting on Thursday, Trump and Macron asserted that they do not want Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. Trump also said that Iran is failing as a nation after sanctions.

Day 5 of search operation: Aircraft P8I equipped with special radars, sensors airborne to search IAF AN-32 the plane which went missing over Arunachal Pradesh

BJP minister's brother caught in a controversy: The brother of a former minister in Bihar thrashed a chemist in a medical shop in the town of Bettiah for allegedly not standing up as a mark of respect. The incident took place on June 3 and its video has been widely circulated.

Lack of transparency in UN: India has strongly criticised the lack of transparency in the functioning of the UN Security Council's Sanctions Committee which took over a decade to blacklist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. India's criticism of the UN's top organ came a month after getting Azhar blacklisted as a global terrorist by the world body.

ISI plot foiled: A major plot by Pakistani spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) to revive militancy in Jammu region has been unearthed with the arrest of six persons from whom photographs and videos of strategic locations have been seized, officials said on Friday. The six spies were in direct contact with their handler, a colonel-level officer at ISI Kashmir cell, identified only by his first name Iftikhar, and with the terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen across the border.

TRS vs Congress in Telangana: The TRS on Friday defended the action of 12 Congress MLAs in joining forces with the ruling party in Telangana, saying they have done so keeping in mind their political future, and blamed the Rahul Gandhi-led organisation for failure to keep its flock together.

Palaniswami on AIADMK-BJP alliance: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has refuted reports of an alleged rift between the ruling AIADMK and its ally BJP.

