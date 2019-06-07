Kumaraswamy doing political drama amid water crisis, says Yeddyurappa

Hubli: Calling out the ruling Janata Dal (Secular) over lack of decisive action on acute water crisis in the state, Karnataka BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa accused Chief Minister Kumaraswamy of doing "political drama".

"When there is a drought in the state, instead of resolving the water crisis in the villages, all he (CM HD Kumaraswamy) is doing is political drama by going to village schools and staying there and pretending. This won't work," said Yeddyurappa.

The leader's comment comes amid severe water shortage in several districts of Karnataka. Delayed monsoon has added to the state's trouble, making it a major concern for the government.