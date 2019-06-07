Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 07 Jun 2019 Jaishankar discusses ...
World, Neighbours

Jaishankar discusses key elements of ties with Bhutan's top leadership

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
‘We recommitted ourselves to further enriching our special and unique ties,’ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.
The dignitaries discussed important elements of the bilateral ties with emphasis on development partnership and cooperation in the hydropower sector. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 The dignitaries discussed important elements of the bilateral ties with emphasis on development partnership and cooperation in the hydropower sector. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Thimphu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Bhutan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, and discussed important elements of the bilateral ties with emphasis on development partnership and cooperation in the hydropower sector.

Jaishankar is in the Buddhist kingdom on a two-day visit, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the Ministry of External Affairs. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings during his talks with Prime Minister Tshering.

 

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Tshering appreciated Jaishankar's visit to Bhutan soon after assuming the office. "H.E. @DrSJaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India called on Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering. Lyonchhen welcomed and expressed his appreciation for visiting Bhutan soon after assuming the post of External Affairs Minister," the Bhutanese Prime Minister said in a tweet.

 

 

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Jaishankar had a "constructive conversation with a close partner".

 

 

Earlier, Jaishankar, who arrived in Bhutan on a commercial flight, was welcomed by his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji at the airport. He held talks with Dorji and discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower.

"Excellent conversation with my colleague @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. We recommitted ourselves to further enriching our special and unique ties," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Dorji said in a tweet: "A very cordial meeting with H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar who is on a 2 day visit to #Bhutan. The excellent relations have been built & nurtured by our visionary Monarchs & the successive leaders of India". Kumar said that the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower, "giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship".

"EAM @DrSJaishankar held talks with @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower," he said in a tweet.

Later in the evening, Dorji hosted a reception in the honour of Jaishankar here. The External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday said that the visit reflects the importance India attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour.

Bhutan has been a close ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years. Bhutan was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first overseas visit after assuming charge in 2014.

...
Tags: bhutan, s jaishankar, lotay tshering, pm modi, bilateral meeting
Location: Bhutan, Thimphu, Thimphu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Violence erupted on Monday after the military stormed the main camp of the protesters here in a bid to break up the agitation. (Photo: ANI)

Death toll climbs to 113 after crackdown on protesters in Sudan

Violence erupted on Monday after the military stormed the main camp of the protesters here in a bid to break up the agitation. (Photo:AP)

Sudan: Death toll climbs to 113 after crackdown on protesters

Captain Fazal Mahmud of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was denied entry at the immigration of Doha International Airport in Qatar on Thursday after it was found that he travelled without passport, the airline officials said. (Photo: Twitter)

Pilot who went to pick up B’desh PM Hasina fails to carry passport, caught

The Himalayan Times reported that two of the injured have been referred to India for further treatment. (Photo: ANI)

2 killed, 99 injured as storm hits Nepal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, US Air Force allows Sikh airman to keep turban, beard on duty

Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa, a crew chief at McChord Air Force Base, Washington, is now the first active airman who has been authorised to adhere to Sikh religious grooming and dress principles while serving in the Air Force. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

‘I dedicate this victory to my sponsors. The only message I want to give to youngsters is that there is nothing which we cannot do,’ Thirupati Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

Soundarya Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pakistan Minister slams MS Dhoni for Army insignia on gloves

Dhoni was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
 

Fishnet bikini: The hottest new trend in swimwear

The most daring style of bikinis have just made their way into the fashion world. The risque fishnet leaves little to the imagination. (Photo: Instagram @arianna_ajtar)
 

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted, "You are the world's richest man. You're the President of Amazon and you can help the animals." (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

2 killed, 99 injured as storm hits Nepal

The Himalayan Times reported that two of the injured have been referred to India for further treatment. (Photo: ANI)

Voluntary cut in defence budget will not impact 'response potential': Pak Army chief

Bajwa who spent Eid-ul-Fitr with troops along the Line of Control (LoC) said the best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from the family. (Photo: File)

Two dead, 100 injured as storm hits Nepal's Far-Western region

While 77 people were wounded due to the storms in Kailali, 23 people have been injured in Kanchanpur, taking the total count up to a hundred. (Photo: ANI)

Xi Jinping in Russia to usher 'new era' of friendship

From Moscow, Xi will travel to Russia's former imperial capital Saint Petersburg to attend the Economic Forum hosted by Putin on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: AP)

Donald, Melania Trump host Prince Charles, Camilla at banquet

Donald and Melania Trump were accompanied by their children- Ivanka, Donald TrumpJr., Tiffany and Eric. Ivanka and Eric were present with their partners Jared Kushner and Lara Trump, respectively. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham