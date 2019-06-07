Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 07 Jun 2019 Rahul Gandhi on 3 da ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi on 3 day visit to Kerala, first since Lok Sabha polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : KIRTI DUBEY
Published Jun 7, 2019, 6:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 6:39 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will visit Kerala on Saturday to offer prayers at the famous Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur.
Congress won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. (RG Wayanad office/Twitter)
 Congress won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. (RG Wayanad office/Twitter)

Kerala: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday began his three-day visit to state from Malappuram district in Kerala, to thank the voters after winning Wayanad seat in recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

Congress Chief was seen paving a way through the roads of Wayanad and waving his hand in an open truck covered with a canopy due to pre-monsoon showers.

 

The hundreds of Congress workers were seen walking along and holding banners that said, "We are with you, Rahul," in the mild rains.

“I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days,” the Congress chief tweeted this morning.

Congress won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will visit Kerala on Saturday to offer prayers at the famous Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur and to address a public gathering in Thrissur.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'IMD officials were present at the meeting. They have said that there will be normal rainfall this year and several districts in Maharashtra will receive rainfall. This is good news,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)

Monsoon in Maharashtra may be delayed but will be normal: CM Fadnavis

‘I dedicate this victory to my sponsors. The only message I want to give to youngsters is that there is nothing which we cannot do,’ Thirupati Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

‘I am here to meet Dr Vardhan who has taken charge of the Health ministry and also update him about the status and the state's preparedness to prevent the spread of the virus,’ Kerala health minister K K Shailaja said. (Photo: ANI)

Nipah scare: Kerala health minister Shailaja meets Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Yeddyurappa was reacting to a video doing the rounds on social media in which Nikhil can be heard purportedly asking JD(S)workers to prepare themselves for assembly polls, saying one doesn't know when it would come. (Photo: ANI)

Give up power if you can't rule: Yeddyurappa to Cong-JD(S) coalition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

‘I dedicate this victory to my sponsors. The only message I want to give to youngsters is that there is nothing which we cannot do,’ Thirupati Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

Soundarya Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pakistan Minister slams MS Dhoni for Army insignia on gloves

Dhoni was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
 

Fishnet bikini: The hottest new trend in swimwear

The most daring style of bikinis have just made their way into the fashion world. The risque fishnet leaves little to the imagination. (Photo: Instagram @arianna_ajtar)
 

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted, "You are the world's richest man. You're the President of Amazon and you can help the animals." (Photo: AP)
 

A Naxal for 20 years, this man now works for society's betterment

Arjun worked as a Naxal cadre for almost 20-years before realizing that their ideology is not good for society. He was in charge of South Bastar division of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural wing of the Naxalites before surrendered before police in Sukma on March 8. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Monsoon in Maharashtra may be delayed but will be normal: CM Fadnavis

'IMD officials were present at the meeting. They have said that there will be normal rainfall this year and several districts in Maharashtra will receive rainfall. This is good news,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)

Give up power if you can't rule: Yeddyurappa to Cong-JD(S) coalition

Yeddyurappa was reacting to a video doing the rounds on social media in which Nikhil can be heard purportedly asking JD(S)workers to prepare themselves for assembly polls, saying one doesn't know when it would come. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Court adjourns passing of order on plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi

During a public meeting in 2016, Rahul Gandhi had accused Modi of

Kumaraswamy doing political drama amid water crisis: Yeddyurappa

'When there is a drought in the state, instead of resolving the water crisis in the villages, all he (CM HD Kumaraswamy) is doing is political drama by going to village schools and staying there and pretending. This won't work,' said Yeddyurappa. (Photo: File)

AAP govt's health scheme 'ten times bigger' than Ayushman Bharat: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said if the AAP government's health scheme is closed and the Ayushman Bharat is implemented in Delhi, it will be a loss for the citizens of the national capital. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham