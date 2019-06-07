Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 07 Jun 2019 TRS defends 12 Congr ...
Nation, Politics

TRS defends 12 Congress MLAs joining its ranks in Telangana

PTI
Published Jun 7, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
TRS spokesperson Khan claimed that 12 MLAs decided to become part of the outfit because of development and welfare programmes of government.
TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan. (Photo: File)
 TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The TRS on Friday defended the action of 12 Congress MLAs in joining forces with the ruling party in Telangana, saying they have done so keeping in mind their political future, and blamed the Rahul Gandhi-led organisation for failure to keep its flock together.

The Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday recognised the 12 defectors as members of the ruling party, hours after they requested him to do so, in a big blow to the Congress.

 

TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan claimed on Friday the 12 MLAs decided to become part of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led outfit because of the development and welfare programmes of the government and "positiveness" of voters towards the ruling party.

"Allegations of (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president) N Uttam Kumar Reddy saying money-power, coercion or blackmailing (to win over these MLAs)...just show the weakness of the Congress party which cannot hold their own MLAs," Khan told PTI.

"(These) MLAs are not school children. They have told the media that they have taken the decision because of the programmes...welfare, good governance and positiveness towards TRS," he said.

Khan alleged that the Congress has become "leaderless and rudderless and is disintegrating not only in the state but also all over the country". "So, MLAs...for their development and for their second term victory, they have to work for the people, they thought that TRS is a better party and they have joined TRS," he said.

"If Uttam Kumar Reddy has any proof of any money power or anything, let him put it in the public domain or let him file a complaint with authorities concerned," Khan said.

The Speaker on Thursday gave his nod for recognising the 12 breakaway MLAs of the Congress legislature party as members of the ruling TRS legislature party, considering the fact that they constituted two-thirds of the total 18 Congress MLAs.

Unless the merger is reversed, the Congress strength in the assembly will come down to six and it will lose its status of the main opposition. The TRS had won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly in the elections in December last year.

The AIMIM led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi bagged seven seats, while the BJP was victorious in one constituency.

...
Tags: trs, kcr, congress, mla, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Stray dogs were spotted eating an infant's body in Odisha's Balasore. (Photo: ANI)

Stray dogs feed on infant's corpse in Odisha's Balasore

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the complete book costs Rs 750. (Photo: For represntational purpose)

Kerala lottery results to be declared today; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

Arjun worked as a Naxal cadre for almost 20-years before realizing that their ideology is not good for society. He was in charge of South Bastar division of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural wing of the Naxalites before surrendered before police in Sukma on March 8. (Photo: ANI)

A Naxal for 20 years, this man now works for society's betterment

India is pursuing what it calls a 'neighbourhood first' foreign policy centred on its allies in South Asia, although there is little sign of a warming in relations with Pakistan. (Photo: File)

From ferry to stadium: Modi comes bearing gifts on first post-poll foreign trip



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A Naxal for 20 years, this man now works for society's betterment

Arjun worked as a Naxal cadre for almost 20-years before realizing that their ideology is not good for society. He was in charge of South Bastar division of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural wing of the Naxalites before surrendered before police in Sukma on March 8. (Photo: ANI)
 

First Indian-origin man join UK Foreign Office Board

After a few childhood years in India, Iyer moved back to the UK aged 11 to be based in Stoke-on-Trent in central England. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala lottery results to be declared today; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the complete book costs Rs 750. (Photo: For represntational purpose)
 

New president of El Salvador wields his power via Twitter, firing officials

Now, in Nayib Bukele first week in office, some officials in the Central American country are reeling from the power of the presidential tweet. (Photo: Nayib Bukele Twitter)
 

Bharat box-office update: Salman Khan’s film mints this much rupees on day 2

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

3 Indian-origin women among America's richest self-made women: Forbes

Ullal, who has been ranked 18th in the list, has a net worth of $1.4 billion. (Photo: PTI/ Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pak Foreign Minister congratulates Jaishankar on taking charge of MEA

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday wrote a letter to S Jaishankar congratulating him on his appointment as the External Affairs Minister of India. (Photo: File)

Delhi court grants bail to AAP leaders Atishi, others in defamation case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leaders Atishi and others in a defamation case filed by the BJP against them for their remarks over deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls in the city. (Photo: File)

150 YSRCP MLAs attend Jagan Reddy's party meet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday called on a YSRCP legislative party meeting, which is being attended by all the elected party MLAs at his camp office in Tadepalli, Amaravati. (Photo: File)

Delhi court grants bail to Tharoor over 'scorpion' remarks

A Delhi court granted bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Friday on a complaint over his alleged 'scorpion' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inspect developmental work in Ayodhya today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the developmental works in Ayodhya during his visit on Friday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham