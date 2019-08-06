News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Article 370 in LS: A day after the Rajya Sabha approved a resolution abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, the Lok Sabha voted on Tuesday and passed with a comfortable margin.

Read | Resolution revoking Article 370 passed in LS with sweeping majority

Northern Army review: Northern Army Command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies in Srinagar to review operational readiness of the troops.

Read | Northern Army commander chairs meeting to review operational readiness in J&K

Update on Kashmir: Amid concerns after Article 370 was scrapped, according to a top official, Kashmir Valley has more than 3 months’ food supply.

Read | 'Kashmir has more than 3 months’ food supply,' says top official

Pakistan on Kashmir issue: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week wrote a letter to the United Nations in which it warned that India was "preparing ground" to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Office has said.

Read | ‘India preparing ground for Article 370’: Pak FM told UN last week on Kashmir issue

Congress in Lok Sabha: Questioning India's long-established position, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday threw a shocker in the Lok Sabha, asking how was Kashmir issue is an "internal matter" if "United Nations is monitoring it since 1948."

Read | How is Kashmir internal issue, UN monitoring it: Cong shoots self goal

Unnao rape case: "She is sick and on life support system needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under multi-disciplinary team of doctors," AIIMS Trauma Centre Chief Dr Rajesh Malhotra said.

Read | Unnao rape survivor critical, on life support system: AIIMS

Hill parties want Darjeeling to be separate UT: The Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir has rekindled hope among the major hill parties, which want that Darjeeling should also be a separate Union territory with a legislature.

Read | After J&K bifurcation, hill parties want Darjeeling to be Union territory

Gambhir reminds Afridi about PoK: Former Indian cricketer and currently an MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted.

Read | Don’t worry, will sort it out son: Gambhir reminds Afridi about 'aggression' in PoK

Barack Obama on racism: Former President Barack Obama said Monday, in his first public statement since a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, that Americans must "soundly reject language" from any leader who "feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalises racist sentiments."

Read | ‘Americans must not let racist views become normalised,’ says Obama

Kumaraswamy on Karnataka crisis: Days after he was ousted from the chief ministerial post, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he worked like a "slave" for its coalition partner Congress during the tenure of his government in the state.

Read | Worked like 'slave' for Cong, don’t blame me: Kumaraswamy

Ayodhya land dispute case: The Supreme Court on Monday declined the request of K N Govindacharya for audio and video recording or live streaming of the case that began in the morning, saying, "it is not currently feasible."

Read | Supreme Court declines plea allowing live streaming of Ayodhya case

Water crisis in India: India is among the 17 countries, which are a home to a quarter of the world's population, facing "extremely high" water stress, close to "Day Zero" conditions when the taps run dry, according to a report that was unveiled on Tuesday.

Read | India among 17 countries facing ‘extremely high’ water stress: report

US on Centre's Kashmir move: The US on Monday said it was "closely" observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Indian government and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read | After Centre’s move on Kashmir, US urges to maintain peace, stability along LoC

Amit Shah caught on camera with document of government's secret plan: Home Minister Amit Shah was captured on camera by a photographer with documents between his folded hands as he walked into Parliament on Monday.

Read | Caught on camera: Amit Shah’s photo reveals Modi govt plan, goes viral

Congress divided on Article 370: In a shocking act, the Congress senior leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday backed the BJP-led national coalition’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. The 73-year-old leader said that Article 370 was a “mistake of history” which had been corrected.

Read | ‘Mistake of history’ now corrected: Senior Cong leader on Article 370

HC's order for Baki Id: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from granting permission for slaughter of animals this Bakr-Id inside residential flats.

Read | Can't allow animal slaughter in flats on Bakr-Id: Bombay HC