News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Aug 6, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 8:37 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Article 370 in LS: A day after the Rajya Sabha approved a resolution abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories, the Lok Sabha voted on Tuesday and passed with a comfortable margin.

 

Northern Army review: Northern Army Command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies in Srinagar to review operational readiness of the troops.

Update on Kashmir: Amid concerns after Article 370 was scrapped, according to a top official, Kashmir Valley has more than 3 months’ food supply.

Pakistan on Kashmir issue: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week wrote a letter to the United Nations in which it warned that India was "preparing ground" to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Office has said.

Congress in Lok Sabha: Questioning India's long-established position, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday threw a shocker in the Lok Sabha, asking how was Kashmir issue is an "internal matter" if "United Nations is monitoring it since 1948."

Unnao rape case: "She is sick and on life support system needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under multi-disciplinary team of doctors," AIIMS Trauma Centre Chief Dr Rajesh Malhotra said.

Hill parties want Darjeeling to be separate UT: The Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir has rekindled hope among the major hill parties, which want that Darjeeling should also be a separate Union territory with a legislature.

Gambhir reminds Afridi about PoK: Former Indian cricketer and currently an MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted.

Barack Obama on racism: Former President Barack Obama said Monday, in his first public statement since a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, that Americans must "soundly reject language" from any leader who "feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalises racist sentiments."

Kumaraswamy on Karnataka crisis: Days after he was ousted from the chief ministerial post, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he worked like a "slave" for its coalition partner Congress during the tenure of his government in the state.

Ayodhya land dispute case: The Supreme Court on Monday declined the request of K N Govindacharya for audio and video recording or live streaming of the case that began in the morning, saying, "it is not currently feasible."

Water crisis in India:  India is among the 17 countries, which are a home to a quarter of the world's population, facing "extremely high" water stress, close to "Day Zero" conditions when the taps run dry, according to a report that was unveiled on Tuesday.

US on Centre's Kashmir move: The US on Monday said it was "closely" observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Indian government and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

Amit Shah caught on camera with document of government's secret plan:  Home Minister Amit Shah was captured on camera by a photographer with documents between his folded hands as he walked into Parliament on Monday.

Congress divided on Article 370: In a shocking act, the Congress senior leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday backed the BJP-led national coalition’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. The 73-year-old leader said that Article 370 was a “mistake of history” which had been corrected.

HC's order for Baki Id: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from granting permission for slaughter of animals this Bakr-Id inside residential flats.

