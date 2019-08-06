Northern Army commander chairs meeting to review operational readiness in J&K

In view of the prevailing security situation, Section 144 -- which prevents the gathering of more than four people in an area -- has been imposed in the state. Mobile internet services have also been suspended in Jammu and the Valley. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: In the backdrop of prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies in Srinagar to review operational readiness of the troops.

"#LtGenRanbirSingh, #ArmyCdrNC chaired a meeting of the core group of intelligence & security agencies at Srinagar; assured high level of readiness to thwart inimical designs; lauded synergized efforts of all stakeholders to ensure peace & security in J&K," read a tweet from the official account of the Northern Command of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said, "Necessary security arrangements put in place for ensuring peace and security."

An Indian Army press statement read: "The Army Commander highlighted that during the past few days, Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control, initiating ceasefire violations, pushing infiltrators across the LoC, calibrating terrorist actions in the hinterland as also exploiting the social media to launch disinformation campaign in Jammu and Kashmir."

Providing details of the security situation in the region, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said that counter-terrorism and law and order grids had been strengthened and the security forces were suitably deployed.

"Giving details of security of the hinterland, it was highlighted that counter-terrorism and law and order grids had been strengthened. The security forces are suitably deployed to guard important vulnerable points/ areas, prepared for crowd control, emerging law and order situations, as also to conduct effective counter-terrorist operations," read the statement.

A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in Jammu and Kashmir.

In view of the prevailing security situation, Section 144 -- which prevents the gathering of more than four people in an area -- has been imposed in the state. Mobile internet services have also been suspended in Jammu and the Valley.