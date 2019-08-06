Nation Politics 06 Aug 2019 After J&K bifurc ...
Nation, Politics

After J&K bifurcation, hill parties want Darjeeling to be Union territory

PTI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, said it would oppose any move to bifurcate West Bengal.
The BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, said he was hopeful that the saffron party's promise of a 'permanent political solution' in the hills would be a reality by 2024. (Photo: Representational)
 The BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, said he was hopeful that the saffron party's promise of a 'permanent political solution' in the hills would be a reality by 2024. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir has rekindled hope among the major hill parties, which want that Darjeeling should also be a separate Union territory with a legislature.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, said he was hopeful that the saffron party's promise of a "permanent political solution" in the hills would be a reality by 2024.

 

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, said it would oppose any move to bifurcate West Bengal.

The Centre had on Monday revoked Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) faction, which supports the BJP, said the saffron party should keep its poll promise of a permanent political solution in the hills, which have witnessed violent agitation for the past few decades over the demand of a separate statehood.

"We have been demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland for a number of years. The BJP in its manifesto had also promised a permanent political solution," GJM general secretary Roshan Giri told PTI, quoting party supremo Gurung. "We think this is the appropriate time for the Centre to carve a Union territory with legislature. We would soon start agitation over this."

The statehood issue and implementation of the sixth schedule of the Constitution have been the major demands in the hills since the beginning of the protracted Gorkhaland movement in 1986.

Darjeeling witnessed one of its most violent agitations -- a 104-day-long strike -- over the demand of a separate statehood in June 2017, leading to death of several locals and security personnel.

The GJM's call for Darjeeling to be a Union territory was backed by the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), which felt it would be the most suitable solution for the problem.

"The demand of a separate state may be a long-drawn process, but we think a Union territory (UT) with legislature would be accepted by all the stateholders," GNLF leader N V Chetri told PTI. "The present governing body of the hills, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), has failed to deliver."

The views of the GJM and the GNLF also found support from several smaller outfits in the hills.

BJP MP Bista said he respected the views of the hill parties, adding that all options would be discussed while deciding on a solution.

"I can assure that the BJP would keep its promise of a permanent political solution," Bista told PTI. "All the options -- be it Gorkhaland, Union territory with legislature or any other -- would be discussed with all the stakeholders before taking a final call."

Several state BJP leaders, however, declined to comment on the issue, but exuded confidence that the central government would come up with a solution to the decades-old problem.

The BJP, which was once sympathetic to the Gorkhaland statehood demand, has been stressing on the restoration of democracy in the region and the end of the "reign of terror by the police", which, it alleged, started since the 2017 agitation.

Bista, supported by Gurung and several other hill parties, was elected from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat by a record margin in the 2019 general election.

The demand of a Union territory with legislature was, however, ruled out by the GJM faction supported by the TMC, which said the BJP had for the last 10 years "fooled" the people of the hills with the "lollypop of separate statehood".

"Neither the BJP nor Bimal Gurung are serious about the problems of the people of the hills. They just want to exploit them to serve their own political purpose," said Binay Tamang, the leader of the GJM faction supported by the TMC.

Senior TMC leader Gautam Deb said it would never favour the state's bifurcation. "The BJP's policy is to divide, break and rule. But, we won't allow it in Bengal," the minister added.

Darjeeling is a picturesque hill town and the area is ethnically dominated by the Gorkhas. The place, known for its world-renowned tea, is also inhabited by the Lepchas, Sherpas, Bhutias among others.

Several political parties have over the years promised the people of the hills a separate state and implementation of the sixth schedule, which grants more autonomy to a region.

The demand for a separate state was first made in the 1980s, with the Subhas Ghisingh-led GNLF launching a violent agitation in 1986, which went on for 43 days and led to the death of 1,200 people in the hills.

The movement culminated in the formation of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council in 1988, following the intervention of then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu.

The separate statehood demand gained momentum yet again in 2007 after the formation of the GJM, under the leadership of Bimal Gurung, who was once a trusted aide of Ghisingh.

After the TMC took over the reins of the state in 2011 by ending the 34-year Left rule, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was formed with Gurung as its chief.

But, peace was short-lived in the area as Gurung led an agitation in support of the statehood demand, first in 2013, and then engineered a 104-day-long strike in 2017, accusing the TMC government of trying to "wipe out" Gorkha identity.

...
Tags: article 370, union territory, bjp, raju bista, trinamool congress, amit shah, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unnao rape survivor's lawyer airlifted to Delhi

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a man who impersonated himself as an employee of the Secretariat and cheated public representatives on the pretext of providing them loans. (Representational Image)

Telangana man dupe legislators on pretext of giving loan, arrested

An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a washroom of BC Welfare Hostel in Challapalli town in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. (Representational Image)

8-year-old Andhra boy found dead in hostel washroom

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired the meeting that was attended by senior Army, police and paramilitary officers and intelligence officers, it said. (Photo: ANI)

Top Army official chairs core group meeting in J&K; assures high level readiness



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 things you should know before withdrawing cash using credit cards

Most people miss the due date of credit card payment; always make sure to pay the full amount within the due date. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple is planning something huge behind the scenes

Apple has some special projects lined up for the future. (Photo: Apple's R&D centre in Japan)
 

As government revokes Article 370, Indians rush to look for property in Kashmir

While some were sarcastic buyers, some were genuine too. (Photo: Twitter)
 

2019 set to be warmest year ever

Wildfires unprecedented in scope and intensity burned in Siberia and Alaska, releasing more than 100 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere. (Photo: AFP)
 

Caught on camera: Amit Shah’s photo reveals Modi govt plan, goes viral

Home Minister Amit Shah was captured on camera by a photographer with documents between his folded hands as he walked into Parliament on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Renault Duster gets new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine; will it come to india?

New engine joins the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit on offer in Europe.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Mistake of history’ now corrected: Senior Cong leader on Article 370

In a shocking act, the Congress senior leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday backed the BJP-led national coalition’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. (Photo: File)

Hyd doctors protest against NMC Bill, says 'Centre must remove objectionable clause'

Doctors on Monday held a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 here. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi to address nation today after historic announcement of revoking Article 370

After the passage of the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went up to Shah and congratulated him. (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha passes bill to increase number of judges in SC

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 to increase the number of Judges in the Supreme Court from present 30 to 33 excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI). (Photo: File)

Worked like 'slave' for Cong, don’t blame me: Kumaraswamy

Days after he was ousted from the chief ministerial post, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he worked like a 'slave' for its coalition partner Congress during the tenure of his government in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham