'Kashmir has more than 3 months’ food supply,' says top official

Jammu and Kashmir no longer has special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and will soon become two union territories once Parliament gives its nod. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Amid concerns after Article 370 was scrapped, according to a top official, Kashmir Valley has more than 3 months’ food supply, reported NDTV.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning Commission in Srinagar said, “Kashmir Valley has more than 3 months' food supply including rice, wheat, mutton, eggs and fuel. There will be no shortage of food or civil supplies in the state. Essential supplies had been stocked and distributed across the Valley.”

Two former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah who were detained on Monday, are still in custody.

