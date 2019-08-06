Nation Politics 06 Aug 2019 ‘Mistake of hi ...
Nation, Politics

‘Mistake of history’ now corrected: Senior Cong leader on Article 370

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 6, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 10:20 am IST
This isn’t the first time that Dwivedi has taken a stand that is seen to be at variance with the party’s stand.
In a shocking act, the Congress senior leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday backed the BJP-led national coalition’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. (Photo: File)
 In a shocking act, the Congress senior leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday backed the BJP-led national coalition’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a shocking act, the Congress senior leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday backed the BJP-led national coalition’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The 73-year-old leader said that Article 370 was a “mistake of history” which had been corrected.

 

Stating it as personal opinion, Dwivedi’s statement came after the Congress spent a larger part of Monday leading a shrinking group of opposition parties to argue against the NDA government’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Dwivedi, who was dropped from the Congress Working Committee in a reshuffle in July last year, made no reference to the party’s stand.

“This is a very old issue. After Independence, there were many freedom fighters who did not want Article 370 to remain. I am not talking about the party (stand). But at an individual level, my political guru Ram Manohar Lohia ji would always speak against Article 370 and we would make this point in student and youth movements. My personal opinion is that this is a matter of national satisfaction,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“A mistake of history at the time of Independence has been corrected today, albeit late. This deserves to be welcomed,” Dwivedi added.

This isn’t the first time that Dwivedi has taken a stand that is seen to be at variance with the party’s stand. In 2015, the Congress leader had landed in a controversy when he was perceived to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s performance in the 2014 national elections.

However, after the Centre’s "historic decision" with regard to Jammu and Kashmir, the single largest opposition party Congress is divided on whether to support or oppose the move.

Amid the situation, senior leaders are being instructed to stay alert as meeting likely to be called later in the evening on Tuesday.

...
Tags: congress, kashmir turmoil, janardan dwivedi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

More details are awaited. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Nine children among 14 dead in two accidents in Uttarakhand

Hours before the survivor’s arrival, CRPF and Delhi Police personnel had reached the AIIMS trauma centre to make security arrangements and the public was asked to vacate the space near its entrance. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape survivor shifted to Delhi's AIIMS, security beefed up at hospital

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress member Karan Singh Dalal on Monday, the assembly was informed that 663 rape and 470 murder cases have been registered in Gurgaon. (Photo: Representational)

Gurgaon sees highest number of rape, murder cases in past five yrs

The Lieutenant Governor also launched tree planting festival 'Van Mahotsav' of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Dwarka. (Photo: File)

Lieutenant Governor inaugurates rose garden with 90 varieties in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Duster gets new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine; will it come to india?

New engine joins the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit on offer in Europe.
 

Sensational Apple leak confirms depressing new iPhone

The 2021 iPhone will not just continue to utilize Face ID, but will also bring back the fan-favourite Touch ID.
 

Video: Brazilian gang leader tries to escape jail dressed as his 19-year-old daughter

They also released a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name. (Representational Image)
 

Know about fitness freak and influencer Iwinosa Kevin Osazee

Iwinosa Kevin Osazee.
 

Small airplane lands on busy highway; halts before red light as police dashcam rolls

A small plane was landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington on Thursday, shocking commuters. (Photo: AP/ video screengrab)
 

Surat school created special human chain to celebrate abrogation of Article 370

In a unique way to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, students of Swaminarayan Gurukul School in Surat on Monday created a human chain. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hyd doctors protest against NMC Bill, says 'Centre must remove objectionable clause'

Doctors on Monday held a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 here. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi to address nation today after historic announcement of revoking Article 370

After the passage of the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went up to Shah and congratulated him. (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha passes bill to increase number of judges in SC

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 to increase the number of Judges in the Supreme Court from present 30 to 33 excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI). (Photo: File)

Worked like 'slave' for Cong, don’t blame me: Kumaraswamy

Days after he was ousted from the chief ministerial post, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he worked like a 'slave' for its coalition partner Congress during the tenure of his government in the state. (Photo: File)

Nizamabad: Poll activity in towns gains momentum

Campaigning is continuing in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Bodhan, Kamareddy, Armoor, Banswada, Bheemgal and Yellareddy municipalities. Reorganisation of municipal divisions and wards, enrolment of voters and finalisation of reservations are major issues in the election process. A few persons had raised objections over the reorganisation of municipal divisions and wards.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham