 ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SL LIVE; Thirimanne completes his half century
 In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 6, 2019, 4:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 5:02 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Political leaders in Opposition criticised Union Budget 2019: The Opposition leaders -- Chandrababu Naidu, H D Kumaraswamy, Owaisi -- criticised the Union government for presenting a business-as-usual Budget by the Modi-led government on Friday.

 

Read | Oppn leaders slam Union Budget 2019-20, call it 'disappointing'

MJ Akbar's cross examination: Akbar appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal for his cross-examination in connection with a defamation case filed by him against Ramani. He said that it is wrong to suggest that the articles and tweets of Priya Ramani were meant to raise awareness of pervasiveness of the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace.

Read | #MeToo: On Day 3 of cross-examination, MJ Akbar continues in denial

Rahul Gandhi's defamtion case: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, has been granted bail by Patna Court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

Read | Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Patna High Court in defamation case

California observes a powerful quake tremors: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was recorded in Southern California, the US Geological Survey and a European quake monitor said, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

Read | 7.1 earthquake hits southern California, no immediate reports of damage

After effects of Union Bugdet 2019: Fuel prices were revised across the country on Saturday, a day after the announcement of additional excise duty and cess of Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel.

Read | Fuel prices hiked day after Centre announces additional excise duty, cess

BJP vs Amartya Sen: Responding to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's comment on Jai Shri Ram, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said he doesn’t know Bengal.

“Amartya Sen probably doesn’t know Bengal. Does he know about Bengali or Indian culture? Jai Shri Ram is chanted in very village. Now entire Bengal says it,” said Ghosh.

Read | Amartya Sen not aware of Bengali culture: BJP on ‘Jai Sri Ram’ remark

Supreme Court to hear on Maratha reservation: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra.

Read | Plea filed in SC challenging Maratha reservation validity in Maharashtra

Bangladeshi school prinicple claims of being possessed by Satan: Bangladeshi police have arrested a religious school's principal for allegedly raping at least a dozen children under his care, an official said on Friday, sparking demonstrations by hundreds of people.

Read | Madrassa principal arrested for raping at least 12 girls, claims 'possessed by satan'

Tunisia bans Niqab for women in government offices: Tunisia's premier court on Friday banned the niqab for Muslim women in government offices, citing security concerns after attacks in the North African country.

Read | Rising security concerns, Tunisia bans Niqab for women in government offices

Punjab CM urges for Rahul's replacement: Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as "unfortunate". He also urged the CWC to take into account young India's need.

Read | Punjab CM wants 'young, dynamic leader' as Rahul's replacement

...
Tags: narendra modi, bjp, congress, lok sabha
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


