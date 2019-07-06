Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 06 Jul 2019 7.1 earthquake hits ...
World, America

7.1 earthquake hits southern California, no immediate reports of damage

REUTERS
Published Jul 6, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Strong aftershocks have jolted the desert region since a 6.4 quake on Thursday.
The quake hit 202 km (125 miles) north of Los Angeles and was later revised down to magnitude of 6.9 by European Mediterranean Seismological Agency. (Representational Image)
 The quake hit 202 km (125 miles) north of Los Angeles and was later revised down to magnitude of 6.9 by European Mediterranean Seismological Agency. (Representational Image)

California: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was recorded in Southern California, the US Geological Survey and a European quake monitor said, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

There were no immediate reports of damage. The quake hit 202 km (125 miles) north of Los Angeles and was later revised down to a magnitude of 6.9 by the European Mediterranean Seismological Agency.

 

Strong aftershocks have jolted the desert region since a 6.4 quake on Thursday. Only a few injuries were reported in Thursday's quake, but two houses caught fire from broken gas pipes, officials said.

Tags: earthquake, california, us, geological survey
Location: United States, California


